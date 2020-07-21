Locally owned and operated Spencer’s TV & Appliance has scheduled a grand opening July 24 for its new East Mesa location.
Taking advantage of growing communities like Eastmark and significant future residential growth in the southeast part of the city, Spencer’s will open a branch at Ray and Power roads.
“As a thank you to Valley residents for decades supporting Spencer’s and other local businesses, Spencer’s grand opening celebrations will be centered around an entire month of great deals and special offers,” said Rick Biederbeck, owner.
The store also is running a contest for a chance to win one of two 50-inch Samsung TVs or a Beautyrest Silvert Series mattress and box spring. People can enter at spencerstv.com/cinema-and-slumber-sweepstakes or at the store.
“Spencers has been a legacy name in Arizona for nearly 50 years and while we’re excited to have such a prominent new location, we just hope to take care of our great customers one at a time with the same service we’ve always offered,” said Biederbeck, who is known for his personal attention and daily interactions with both employees and customers.
He believes staying involved and being “toe-to-toe with customers everyday” is the key to his company’s decades of success.
“The entire Spencer’s TV & Appliance team seeks every opportunity to engage with Valley residents and provide them with needed information, assistance, answers and guidance right when they need it,” he said.
“Spencer’s success stems from their personal connection with Valley customers. Rick added. “If you don’t talk to people, how will you understand what they want? That is how we compete with national chains, day-in and day-out. If you haven’t been to one of our stores…stop by and see what you are missing.”
The store at 5141 S. Power Road is the company’s 11th location.
