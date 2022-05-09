After two years of canceled fundraisers, festivals and footraces due to coronavirus, live gatherings are back in Mesa.
With a vengeance.
Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Director Andrea Moore told City Council the city is fielding five to 10 event applications per week. Mesa averaged one to three special events every weekend in 2021, including 22 city-sponsored events, 24 city-supported gatherings and another 100 private events.
This year Mesa won a national award for one of these events, its Dia de Los Muertos celebration, from the National League of Cities.
But City Manager Chris Brady told city council at its May 2 discussion session and in a budget preview last month that special events have recently been taking up an inordinate amount of staff time and city resources since the waning of pandemic restrictions.
“We love special events – to a point,” he said.
The idea of reining in events was not met with enthusiasm by council members, but they heard Brady out.
Events are “pulling staff in so many different directions, and it’s pulling us off of our core services that we do,” Brady said.
Some event planners, he added, “just expect us in a month’s time or six weeks to drop everything, and that’s very difficult. Sometimes there’s conflict.”
To help shepherd events through the permitting process, and reduce headaches for city staff and outside groups, Parks and Rec proposed a significant investment in event management staff: creating a new special events office next fiscal year.
The work of coordinating and communicating with special event applicants is currently “absorbed by many departments across the city,” Moore said. “We’re trying to centralize that with this office.”
The new office would more than quadruple Mesa’s events staff, from two full-time employees to nine. These seven new employees account for the lion’s share of the 10 new employees the Parks and Rec department is requesting for next fiscal year.
Special events permits would still be issued by the business office, Moore said, but if the new office is approved in the next city budget – slated for a vote next month – the Parks and Rec office would take the lead once an event application is received.
While council members who commented on the proposal expressed satisfaction with creating an events office, the second part of the city’s plan to reform Mesa’s events process was met with greater caution.
Brady told Council that he wants the city to set new policies outlining when and how much support the city can offer event organizers.
In some cases, the city may ask outside groups to pay for services or provide their own.
“We get requests from the community on a variety of different things that sometimes just expect us to show up at no cost to them,” Brady said. “We can’t just allocate our band shell or power supplies … without some level of staff being involved in delivering it. The question is, well, when should we just do that for the community and how does that compete with other demands throughout the city?”
The prospect of charging organizations that have grown accustomed to a certain level of support through the years, or telling some organizations “no,” did not sit as easy with council members – many of whom attend special events and are on the receiving end of complaints when organizers run into roadblocks at the city level.
“This is a problem that we aspire to have isn’t it?” Mayor John Giles said during a discussion of reforming event policies last month. “I mean, to have a city that’s so active and so many venues and such a demand for events that we have to deal with that. It is a problem, but it’s a good problem, and I’m looking forward to having a generous policy.”
“We’ve created all this infrastructure for quality of life projects, (and) to the extent we can accommodate, we need to,” Giles continued.
District 1 Councilman Mark Freeman also expressed concern about pumping the breaks on providing services to events.
“Some of these events rely on city resources to provide them,” he said, “so I think we need to be careful on how we do it, and so we support our community. Because sometimes (the city has) a tool in the toolbox that others don’t have, or even a third-party vendor.”
Brady told Council that during future discussions of event policies, he wanted to make clear how much some events were costing the city.
Council members might be surprised by the level of resources the city was expending.
“I do think it’s important that we’re very transparent about how much we’re allocating to some of these events and making sure the council is comfortable that we’re doing that,” Brady said.
Brady said that looking closely at event costs and setting policies might help the city to spread resources across the city more fairly.
“I want everybody to feel like they have the opportunity to have … the tools in the toolkit available,” Brady said. “It can’t just be to one or a few parts of the city.”
Policies will also be important, Brady said, because increasingly, multiple events are requesting city assets like band shells on the same dates. Guidelines will help the city allocate limited resources.
“We understand there’s some historical events in here,” Brady said, “but
we’re going to have to look forward to making sure everybody understands what our commitment is going forward and making sure everybody’s comfortable with that.”
