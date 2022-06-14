Since they are smaller, special education programs in Mesa Public Schools are more sensitive to changes in enrollment than regular programs.
And almost every year, there’s some sort of change in the program.
The result is that students with disabilities, who often struggle with changes in routines and settings, are more likely to change schools than neurotypical students.
Parents of kids with disabilities have come to expect that hardship as a fact of life, but the latest movement of special ed programs in MPS stung especially bad for parents with kids at Entz Elementary, which will no longer host a Mild Intellectual Disabilities program next year.
The district sent a letter to parents in the program in February that the Entz special ed program would close and parents would have to select a new school for their children to attend next year.
Twenty-one families were affected by the change, and many of them spoke out at a governing board meeting in March to express their outrage at the loss of a program they said was serving their children well.
Parents said they liked Entz’s smaller class sizes, effective teachers and in-classroom bathrooms. The decision would force their children to adapt to a new environment where there might be fewer accommodations.
Entz parent Heath Hassel told the board his daughter has had to switch schools three times.
“Every time Sarah has to go from one school to the next school, it’s very traumatic for her,” Hassel said. “Why does special education and students in special education have to take the fall? They’re the most vulnerable of all students in Mesa Public Schools.”
Four months on, parents of students with disabilities are making alternate plans for their children and selecting new schools, but several parents still want answers about this latest decision and would like to see changes to the process in the future.
They said data supporting the closure of Entz was not forthcoming following the decision, and direct appeals to Superintendent Andi Fourlis were redirected back to the Superintendent of Special Education Theresa Baca.
“The big concern is all these decisions are being made that impact all these children, and they don’t have to account for any of it,” said Sarah Martin, whose son was displaced by the Entz closure. “When we bring up reasonable concerns, they don’t even acknowledge it.”
“I’m a foster parent,” Martin continued. “Any decision I make has to make sense. I feel like with Mesa Public Schools, it’s like, ‘we’re doing it this way.’”
Some parents still question the rationale for closing Entz’s special ed program, and they want parents and teachers involved in these decisions before they are finalized.
“I just feel like the district really needs to include us in its decision-making, and they need to take more responsibility for their actions,” parent Khristine Tong said. “They feel like they can do whatever they want.”
Superintendent of Special Education Theresa Baca agreed with parents on many of the facts surrounding the closure of the Entz program. Students would likely be in larger class sizes next year, and not all the classrooms at other schools would have attached bathrooms.
But she had a different take on the outcomes, arguing that the change will ultimately benefit special ed students in the program.
Schools districts across the country, including MPS, are seeing an increasing proportion of students diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder, Baca said. MPS needed to add two teachers to support the district’s autism programs and consolidate its mild intellectual disability programs so that classes meet targets.
“Entz had a intellectually disabled (programs), which is losing enrollment. That really was the reason for the changes,” Baca said.
Baca said classrooms need a minimum number of students for an optimal “set up,” she said, and the district wants special ed classes with 12 students and three teachers.
“We feel like 12 students in a classroom is a target number, and it’s a small number,” she said.
Entz, with 21 students spread across three classes, had one class with six students.
Baca said that doesn’t make sense fiscally or instructionally.
She acknowledged that the decision was made without consulting the teachers and parents at Entz, but Baca said that is necessary in a district as large as MPS.
There are 11,000 special education students in MPS, she said, and “when you’re very impacted by a decision, sometimes it’s hard to see the bigger picture.”
Baca said special ed teachers can see they are one of the best people in a student’s life, which makes it hard for them to be objective.
“I probably would have done the exact same thing as a teacher (at Entz), and felt like I had to advocate for the program to stay open,” Baca said. “Your advocacy is really going to come from the connection you have with their families.”
On the issue of former Entz students losing access to classrooms with an attached bathroom, Baca also stood firm.
“There are pluses to having a bathroom in the classroom, but there are also detriments,” Baca said. “Would it be a goal that our students only use a bathroom in the classroom? No.”
Baca said the district wants students with mild disabilities to become independent and be able to walk down the hall and use the bathroom as soon as they can.
Martin said that parents share the goal of independently toileting, but moving special ed students away from classrooms with bathrooms doesn’t reflect the day-to-day realities of the classroom and their children’s experiences.
Baca’s response to the bathroom issue “seemed like it came from someone removed from the classroom,” Martin said, showing the need for teachers and parents to be included in decisions on program changes.
