When Michelle and Tim Brooks bought a house in southeast Mesa and got ready to set up home in December, they had a little family meeting.
Five-year-old Annabelle got her own room. Timmy and Owen, 14 and 10, were given a choice: Either each could have his own bedroom, or they could share a room and have the other bedroom converted to a special room.
The response was immediate: “LEGO room!”
The kids were learning at home during the pandemic, so they used break time time every day to work on their problem-solving skills and creativity, building assorted shapes out of the LEGO bricks.
Tuesday night in the same room, they will watch their mother tackling LEGO creations – on prime-time television.
Brooks and her building partner Natalie Cleveland made it to Season 2 of “LEGO Masters,” a Fox TV show that matches teams with brick-building challenges. The second season of the show premieres at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
“My kids are over-the-moon excited,” Brooks said with a giggle during a Zoom call. “The first season, we watched it so many times. We had to go through the whole season seven times. Even my 5-year-old can tell you who won, who was eliminated.”
The taping of the teams competing for the $100,000 grand prize is over, but Brooks is sworn to secrecy about how she and her partner did.
The show is hosted and executive-produced by Will Arnett, best known for his work on “Arrested Development.” LEGO Group creative designers Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard are the judges.
The show’s publicity describes Brooks and her partner as “hip moms who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty. If something needs to be built or fixed around the house, these two know that they’re one Home Depot trip away from getting the job done.
Michelle and Natalie met at church and quickly became close friends after bonding over art, DIY projects and parenting.
Brooks, who started a small business building custom furniture, confirms she is a longtime do-it-yourselfer.
But she has a confession to make.
“I didn’t play with LEGOs much growing up; I was more of a dolls person,” she said with a sheepish grin.
“Five or six years ago, my boys got me interested in LEGOs.”
The youthful 42-year-old mother of four – her oldest daughter is 24 – was instantly hooked.
“I met Natalie five or six years ago at church. I had heard she likes to do DIY stuff, so the first time I saw her I did a beeline to her. I got my phone out and started showing her my stuff, then she showed me her stuff.”
The two collaborated on projects when they lived nearby in Texas. But Brooks, who grew up in the West Valley, returned to Arizona, settling with her family in Mesa.
Last year, she applied for the premiere season of “LEGO TV,” but didn’t make the cut.
As soon as the second season was announced, she went online and applied.
Her friend Cleveland agreed to give it a try – and Brooks was stunned and thrilled they were selected.
She and Cleveland had little time to celebrate, as they had to dig in and prepare.
The long-distance friends are up against married couples, siblings and lifelong friends.
Other than doing things together on Facetime, Brooks and Cleveland never did LEGOs together live until just before the taping of the show in Atlanta.
With the cameras rolling, they faced the demolition derby challenge and a fashion challenge, then an intimidating earthquake tower challenge.
“I’ve never been on television before. It was kind of crazy. I would get so focused, I would forget cameras were even there,” Brooks said.
“Going into the set was crazy; there was a surreal moment to take it all in. It was one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done.”
So, how did she do?
Brooks only grins. She signed an agreement not to reveal how she and Cleveland did.
But she will reveal her strategy.
“We went into it with the attitude, ‘We made it, let’s see what we can do and let’s have fun.’ We just love to create things, our minds are twirling with creative ideas,” she said.
The bottom line:
“It was incredibly fun – and incredibly stressful.”
