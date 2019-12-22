Skateland Mesa is spicing up the ways in which students can learn about science technology engineering and math.
As part of the company’s larger mission to provide a space for kids to learn and play, Skateland, 7 E. Southern Ave., is offering three-hour STEM field trips to elementary and middle schoolers throughout the region.
Through 13 different lessons, the entertainment center establishes a fun and creative way for students to learn about STEM as it relates to roller skating.
“Once we started seeing STEM establishing in schools and a core focus to teach it, we jumped on board,” said Skateland Mesa General Manager Crissela Aguilar.
“We said, ‘We bet we can show them [students] STEM is everywhere and can be applied everywhere,” she continued. “It’s a perfect way for students to connect.”
More than 6,500 students participated in the program last year, she added.
Between 2017 and 2027, the number of STEM jobs is projected to grow 13 percent, compared to the 9 percent for non-STEM jobs, according to the Education Commission of the States.
Through Skateland’s program, STEM educators teach visiting students about how STEM principles exist in about every aspect of life, with a focus on hands-on activities.
The lessons, which can range from teaching about friction to the rate of speed, are customized based on the needs of the visiting students, whether they’re part of an after-school club or disabled, among other things.
“Skating is starting to become a lost art – a lot of kids don’t know how to skate these days,” said STEM coordinator and educator Reyna Melendez, adding:
“Newer generations are stuck on their phones and not getting any kind of exercise, so I thought it was genius they started this STEM program.
Skateland Mesa follows a lesson plan provided by its corporate office in Ohio but is still able to tailor how it implements the lessons.
Lessons include the Science of Roller Skating; Motion and Rink Design; Music, Math and Roller Skating; Super Sound! Acoustics and Rink Design; and Engineering Magic and Lighting.
“Lesson 1 is a very popular lesson, it’s The Science Behind Roller Skating,” said Melendez.
“Friction is huge, we talk about what happens if you start roller skating on carpet – and how it has high friction,” she continued. “You don’t move as fast with high friction, so friction resists the motion.”
Melendez said she also discusses rate of speed and even goes into topics like the metabolic processes behind burning calories while skating.
The educator said she once had a robotics team come in, so she created a new lesson plan requiring students to build paper cars out of roller skates and other materials.
“They designed a car with materials we gave them,” Melendez explained. “For example, with the roller skates, they had to take off the wheels and use them as the wheels for the cars.”
“We also gave them things like wire, Popsicle sticks, paper and balloons,” she said.
After one hour of learning, the students are then free to skate for the remaining two hours.
The cost rings in at about $11 per student, but package deals are also available – some of which include pizza or other meals.
“Our mission is to create a clean, fun, friendly and safe place for families and children to come,” said Aguilar.
“When students really get to apply something to the outside world, they make a connection that makes a lot more sense for them,” she continued.
To book a field trip: unitedskates.com/public/mesa/parties-groups/school/field-trips/index.cfm.
