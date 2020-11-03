Incumbent Kianna Marie Sears took the lead in the six-way race for three seats on the Mesa
Public Schools Governing Board election, early unofficial returns Tuesday showed.
And while Republican incumbents appeared to be winning the legislative races in districts
representing most of Mesa – as expected - they were looking like they could be members of the
minority party as Democrats posted early gains toward control of both chambers in the Arizona
Legislature for the first time since 1964.
In the MPS board race, with about 55 percent of the vote counted, Sears held 19 percent to Lara
Salmon Ellingson’s 18 percent. Cara Mae Schnepf Steiner held third place with 17 percent, but was only
about 1,000 votes ahead of Joe O’Reilly, who also garnered 17 percent of the vote. Further behind were
Rich Crandal and Vikki Johnson, who both had 14 percent of the vote.
In the only local bond issue on the ballot, Mesa voters were giving overwhelming approval to
the city’s request to borrow $100 million for street infrastructure repairs, many in southeast Mesa.
Question 1 was leading 70-30 percent.
Mesa’s legislative elections produced no surprises. Republican incumbents appeared heading to
victory in LD25 and LD16 while Democrats appeared to be sweeping LD 18 and LD26.
But Republican Chandler Sen. J/D/ Mesnard was trailing Democratic challenger Aljan Kudoglu
51-49 percent.
It's probably too early for Democrats to start measuring for drapes.
But very early returns suggest there's a decent chance they could take control of both
the state Senate and the state House. And they haven't run that latter chamber since 1964.
Besides Mesnard, two other incumbent Republican senators were running behind their
other Democrat foes: Vince Leach of Tucson and Kate Brophy McGee. Republican Wendy
Rogers, who won the right to represent the GOP in District 6 in northeast Arizona , was running
behind Felicia French.
Democrats just need to win in two of those races to create a tie in the 30-member
Senate. A third would put them in control.
Across the courtyard, the hurdle is a bit less.
Republicans have just a 31-29 edge in the House. So it takes just the loss of one GOP
seat to create a tie and two for a Democrat majority.
Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans, the lone Democrat in the race for the House two seats in
District 6, was running ahead of both Republicans.
In LD 8, Democrat Sharon Girard was outpolling incumbents Frank Pratt and David
Cook. But with only one Democrat in the race, one of those two would return.
Also in early trouble were Republicans Bret Roberts of Maricopa and Mark Finchem of
Oro Valley, both running behind in early results to Democrat Felipe Perez in LD 11.
And in LD 20, lone Democrat Judy Schwiebert was leading incumbents Shawnna Bolick
and Anthony Kern.
At the same time, the early results showed no Democrat incumbent losing to a
Republican challenger.
Democrats controlled the Senate in 1991 and 1992, only to lose control back to
Republicans in the 1992 race.
A 15-15 ties in the 2000 race resulted in shared control of the Senate with President
Randall Gnant, a Republican, agreeing to let Democrats chair half of all committees for the two
years of his term.
