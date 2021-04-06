Imagine what it was like to be Dr. Andi Fourlis, rookie leader of the largest school district in the state – accepting the prestigious job in your hometown just as the pandemic is hitting the fan.
“The interview process was in April. To be honest, I thought, ‘This pandemic is going to be over soon.’ No way I thought it would last a year. I thought it was a short-term problem,” Fourlis reflected a year later.
Instead of fading away quickly, the COVID-19 spread heated up over the summer.
And it got even hotter for Fourlis, facing pressure on all sides of the Mesa Public Schools community: From those who want classrooms to be open as soon as possible, as well as from parents and teachers begging to mitigate the crisis by keeping classrooms closed.
Yet she was thankful for her home environment.
“All adult children and my husband have been incredibly supportive,” Fourlis said, adding a chuckling memory. “They’ll say, ‘Mom, are you still on emails at midnight?’ But they’ve been great.”
While some were saying the pandemic was exaggerated, her home-support system had seen the crisis, first-hand.
“My husband is a captain for the Phoenix Fire Department,” said Fourlis, who went through MPS as a student before beginning her education career. “He and I are both essential workers, we have a similar mindset …And my middle daughter is a nurse working in a COVID unit.”
Family gatherings became decompression zones.
“It was constant, story after story of ‘this is real. This is a real pandemic.’ And sharing the stories and stories around the social and physical emotional health of our students. It was constant problem-solving at the dinner table.”
The nurse-firefighter connections become symbolic, as she needed some help dealing with normally-sleepy school board meetings that suddenly became the settings for fiery debates.
“Through the pandemic, many of our parents, our community members became very involved in the working and decision making of schools. That was across the country, but certainly here in Mesa Public Schools. Parents always assumed, you’re going to take kids to school, drop them off and life goes on,” Fourlis said.
“When that stopped, parents were like, ‘Wait a minute, who’s making these decisions?’ We were in the virtual environment with 1,500 people logged into our board meetings and watching.”
Mesa Public Schools, with a high community spread, faced tough decisions, ultimately allowed students and families to choose between online and in-person learning.
“What happened in public education for our children is we took a system, digested it and sent it into homes of America. Families are going, ‘Oh, this is what school looks like in the six- hour school day,’” Fourlis said.
“Public education became very visible during the pandemic. Our public meetings became very visible during the pandemic,” she continued. “That gave rise to families being very involved.”
“There was a tremendous amount of emotion,” Fourlis recalled.
“I heard, ‘Dr. Fourlis, you will have blood on your hands if you open up our schools.’ And staff saying, ‘You are risking our lives’ … It was a very, very passionate public comment. A barrage of emails saying keep our schools closed.
“And others desperate for schools to open, (saying), ‘If you don’t open schools, we will never vote for another override or bond. You will have lost us forever and lost all our faith in you.’”
For the most part, MPS classrooms were open far more than many other districts, such as neighboring schools in Tempe and Phoenix, which shuttered classrooms for months.
“We had in-person (teaching) 75 percent of the time,” the MPS leader said.
It was an exhausting, shattering rookie year atop the MPS pyramid, but she looks forward to another sign of victory over the pandemic: Unlike the 2020 virtual ceremony, the Class of 2020 will celebrate commencement live.
“If COVID raises its ugly head and misbehaves, we will have to respond to that … But right now, we’re ready to roll forward with in-person (graduation) at the end of May.”
Looking back, she inhales a sigh of relief – and exhales exultant appreciation.
“We have educated kids trying to do school the best way we can in this year of pandemic. It’s taught us quite a bit,” Fourlis said.
“We can’t do this alone. We have to have partnerships: for example, Mesa Fire Department, providing vaccinations for all of our staff that wants to have it. Engaging with families, had to be flexible with communication. Schools are centers for relationships and we have to work to keep that …
“We relied on partnerships. A strong relationship with the Maricopa County Health Department. I had an epidemiologist on speed dial, we had a great collaboration. I learned a lot about COVID ... We had a very supportive governing board who was willing to be rational.”
