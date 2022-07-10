Many people who visit downtown Mesa agree that the historic center of the third largest city in Arizona could be more than it currently is.
It has good bones, the prevailing theory goes; it just needs a few missing pieces to bring it fully to life.
Beginning this month, a wave of revitalization projects is coming online, testing the city’s current strategy for igniting downtown development.
In a matter of months, downtown Mesa will add an Arizona State University film school, a business incubator, two new co-working spaces, and several new bar and entertainment venues.
Will those projects be the secret ingredients downtown Mesa needed to finally wake up?
Previous expensive projects like light rail and Mesa Arts Center have brought new life to downtown, but a full transformation remains elusive.
Streets in the historic core are still quiet, easily crossable without the traffic lights. And vacant storefronts persist.
City and regional leaders have bet millions in additional city and federal dollars on top of millions already spent that the new projects coming online will help complete downtown’s transformation from decaying urban center into vibrant destination.
“I think we’re at a tipping point,” said Vice Mayor Jenn Duff, who represents downtown l. “I want to continue to push the momentum so the downtown makes its own momentum.”
Coworking trending
Local officials and downtown businesses saw the June 30 opening of a 9,000-square-foot coworking space on Benedictine University’s Mesa campus as a big step for the transformation.
Coworking spaces are places where workers and business owners can access office space at affordable monthly rates.
For workers and creative types, they function similar to a coffee shop, but with upgraded amenities like conference rooms, phone booths and optional designated desks and offices.
Part of the appeal of coworking spaces is opportunities for networking and collaboration, and coworking businesses often encourage these connections among members with events.
The ribbon-cutting for CO+HOOTS, a coworking company which is expanding to Mesa from its Phoenix location, seemed to attract more than unusual fanfare from local officials.
Dignitaries who spoke at the ribbon-cutting, including Mayor John Giles and U.S. Representative Greg Stanton, said that CO+HOOTS would make downtown more attractive to entrepreneurs and innovators and help spark revitalization.
For Mesa’s downtown development managers, the new coworking space fits the goal of creating an Innovation District in downtown Mesa.
CO+HOOTS’ track record in Phoenix appeals to local officials. The business opened in downtown Phoenix in 2010, early in the coworking trend.
According to business association Downtown Phoenix Inc, the space helped to transform Phoenix’s image into a place “where startups would thrive and innovate .. a collaborative Silicon Valley in the Desert.”
CO+HOOTS started a trend for Phoenix, and eventually nine more coworking spaces opened shop in downtown Phoenix.
CO+HOOTS co-founder Odeen Domingo said that Mesa officials were trying to bring the company to the city for many years, and he initially was not interested.
He changed his mind, he said, after spending time in downtown Mesa.
“It was another eye-opening moment for us that ‘this is what downtown Phoenix was when we started,’” Domingo said.
In spite of its shortcomings, he said that downtown Mesa has “magic,” and he is excited to be a part of another “downtown hyperlocal small business community that cares about downtown.”
Downtown will not have to wait long for more coworking space.
Scottsdale-based investment firm Caliber, which bought up eight downtown properties in 2018, says it will be opening a coworking space “in the next few months,” according to Caliber President and COO Jennifer Schrader.
Schrader said the space will be Caliber’s first completed project in downtown.
Opportunity Zone bears fruit
Caliber’s projects in downtown Mesa are funded by an Opportunity Zone Fund, which is a pot of money that gives investors tax breaks for putting dollars in low-income Opportunity Zones.
The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act created the program, which allowed states to designate low-income zones.
The Arizona Governor’s Office submitted Opportunity Zones based on suggestions from local officials, and Mesa selected downtown for one of the city’s four opportunity zones.
Looking to capitalize on the new zones, Caliber created an Opportunity Zone Fund in 2018 with a goal to raise $500 million. The firm has been plowing part of this money into its Mesa properties, but until recently it’s had little to show for it.
Schrader said the firm experienced some of the obstacles to redeveloping aging city centers first-hand.
Many of its historic properties it owns on Main Street have required expensive and time-consuming renovations, she said.
“There are a lot of dollars going into areas that will not be visible to the eye once completed,” Schrader said. “They’re older buildings and they had a lot of deferred maintenance.”
But the company said very soon residents and visitors will start to see its redevelopment projects come online and add life to the Main Street corridor.
Caliber said it has spent over $5 million on revitalizing properties on Main Street.
Recently Caliber announced signing lease deals with two entertainment businesses beginning in early 2023: Level 1 Arcade Bar, which will be moving into 48 W. Main Street, and Copper City Spirits, which will occupy 155 W. Main Street.
Schrader said that by 2023, “you should be a new business every three to six months” in downtown Mesa.
In addition to the entertainment and coworking space, Caliber is planning a “144-unit workforce apartment community” in downtown.
“It’s been a really slow build,” Schrader said, but “it seems that now we’ve really hit our stride.”
Welcoming college students
Mesa spent $70.7 million helping ASU build facilities in downtown Mesa, and those projects are opening this fall.
The Mesa City Center building at Centennial Way and Pepper Plaza will open to students of ASU’s Sidney Poitier New American Film School on Aug. 18.
The City of Mesa contributed $63.5 million of the building’s $73.5 million price tag. ASU is installing another $10 million of technology inside the completed building.
A spokesman for ASU said the building is complete, but supply chain issues have delayed some of the technology going inside the building, which will not be installed until late summer or fall.
However, “classes will not be delayed,” Strategic Communications Manager Annie DeGraw said. “The elements we are waiting on will not contribute to any learning delay.” Soon after the film school opens, another ASU collaboration is slated to get underway.
Mesa spent $7.2 to renovate the old city library building at 1st Street and Centennial into The Studios at Mesa City Center, a space for “entrepreneurial and innovation programming,” according to a city report.
At its July 11 meeting, Council will consider approval of a license agreement with ASU to run a business incubator program in the space.
If approved, the deal would go into effect Aug.1 and give ASU access to 8,800 square feet rent-free in order to run the entrepreneurship program.
The deal requires ASU to “provide at least 25 film or other public events and 20 entrepreneurial events” and other programming managed by ASU’s J. Orin Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute.
Schrader, for one, is eager to welcome Mesa’s new college students with food and entertainment venues.
In the next year, she said, “I think downtown Mesa is going to be really fun and really walkable. … For a college student, I think it’s going to be a really great atmosphere.”
