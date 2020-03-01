Four of Mesa’s six high schools are so overcrowded the district may have to consider building a new one, according to a master plan introduced to the Mesa Public Schools Governing Board last week.
The report by Alpha Facilities Solutions also said the overall condition of many schools at all levels pales in comparison with what they’ve seen in other areas – and elementary school buildings, in particular, need major repairs.
The report culminates a study of the district’s 901 buildings, representing 8.4 million square feet of space.
“While overall high school utilization is at a reasonable percentage, it varies widely among schools,” the report said. “Four schools are projected to be over 100 percent utilization with one projected at less than 75 percent.”
Red Mountain is the most overcrowded with 3,457 students crammed into a building designed for 2,849 – equaling 25 percent over capacity, the report said.
Mesa High and Westwood tied for second-most overcrowded, each with a total student population 10 percent above what their buildings were made to accomodate.
Mesa High’s 3,603 students are in a building with a capacity for 3,272 while Westwood’s 3,465 students are in a one that comfortably fits 3,136 pupils.
Mountain View High’s overcrowding is rated at 8 percent above capacity, with 3,386 students in a building made for 3,149.
Enrollment projections for 2024 won’t ease overcrowding, according to the report, which said the same four high schools will remain at least 10 percent above capacity.
Only Skyline and Dobson high schools are under capacity, the consultants found. Skyline is only 2 percent below its maximum with 2,527 students and Dobson’s student population is 23 percent below maximum capacity.
Building a seventh high school is only one option for correcting the overcrowding, the report said.
Other options include boundary adjustments, realigning grade levels so ninth grade could become part of junior high schools or building additions. Combining additions and boundary adjustments also is an option.
The population at junior high and elementary schools creates far less strain on existing facilities, the report indicated.
Overall, elementary schools are utilizing 80 percent of total capacity for all buildings and junior highs 74 percent.
But the report indicated at least one elementary school’s population is 68 percent above capacity while another is serving only 15 percent of the number of students its building could accommodate.
This imbalance among elementary buildings will require boundary changes, program enhancements to lure parents to under-capacity schools and overall building improvements, the report said. It added the district will need to determine the ideal size for the student population elementary schools.
The report did not identify elementary schools whose student population exceeds what their buildings should accommodate, but said eight are at least 10 percent above the capacity while 21 are below.
The master plan is the guiding document the district will be using as it determines how to spend the $300 million bond issue voters approved in 2018.
Officials designated the bond issue would devote $167 million to security upgrades and facility improvements, among other items, and $87 million for technology updates across the district. Another $46 million is earmarked for new buses.
The condition of many facilities is such that many schools will each require millions to fix critical infrastructure like plumbing and electric systems, according to the consultants’ assessment in terms of their suitability for learning, overall condition and existing technology.
The three scores were combined to give officials a better sense of the shape of the district’s infrastructure.
Overall, elementary, junior high and high schools scored in the 70s on a scale of 1-100, with 80-100 being the “excellent“ range.
When judged by their educational suitability, elementary schools’ average suitability for learning ranked the lowest at 66 while junior highs and high schools had average scores of 75 and 74, respectively.
“Providing facilities to meet the educational program goals as described by MPS Portrait of a Graduate will require improvements to most facilities,” the report said.
“Assessment scores indicate elementary schools will be a high priority,” it added.
The lowest rated elementary schools – with scores of less than 65 – were Adams, Crismon, Field, Franklin West, Hermosa Vista, Highland Arts, Holmes, Ishikawa, Johnson, Keller, Las Sendas, Lehi, Lindbergh, Mendoza, Stevenson, Taft and Zaharis.
No junior highs or high schools scored less than 65, the report said.
The technology scores for schools ranged from 71 for junior highs to 73 for both elementary and high schools.
Carl Tickel, in coordination with Dr. John Ross of Advanced Learning Partnerships, told the board the assessments were partly based on input from a 30-person stratsteering committee comprising district administrators, board members, teachers and staff and students and parents.
Major themes voiced by those members included safety and security, diversity and equity, graduate standards, flexible learning environments, capacity and building conditions as well as transparency on how bond money is spent.
Fixing buildings won’t come cheap because of deterioration over time.
To illustrate these points, the report looked at Sousa Elementary School at 616 N. Mountain Road, which was built in 1988. Current needs in the K-6 school, which currently has a population of about 450, require nearly $3 million to fix.
