Mesa entrepreneur JW Jennings patented a way to collect and transfer desalination, that is mineral free, water in order to deliver the clean water to communities and entire countries.
But Jennings claims red tape involving the federal government in one project and state government for a project involving Arizona has stymied him from putting his design to work.
Moreover, he said, the U.S. Department of Energy has even enabled another company to implement his design without paying him a nickel.
Jennings is the CEO of Green Star, an energy and water company based in Chandler.
He came up with the design for a self-powered water-filtration system producing clean energy two years ago.
Then last December, the U.S. Department of Energy awarded a $100 million-dollar grant to the National Alliance for Water Innovation for research and development on how to make a prototype for Jenning’s project – just six months after Jennings presented his designs to Puerto Rico, which needs to replace its hurricane-ravaged system for providing drinking water.
“How could they put out a grant on my patent-protected system?” an exasperated Jennings wondered.
The Energy Department grant was awarded to the National Alliance for Water Innovation three months after federal officials called for innovative ways to alleviate the “major humanitarian and economic challenge” caused by the depleting Colorado Basin system and other freshwater sources.
U.S. Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry called desalination a “transformational” way to reinforce the nation’s water security.
Jennings said his desalination process is “gravity-fed” and basically as long as the world keeps spinning on its axis, water will keep flowing into the filters.
Because the majority of the construction is deep underwater, the offshore filtration system is also hurricane-proof, he said.
He said the plant could process 200 million gallons of water a day to produce 100 million drinkable gallons in that time.
In addition to offering a sustainable solution to the world’s clean water crisis, the plant would double as a clean energy producer, similar to the Hoover Dam,
As water flows through the intake pipes, it would spin turbines linked to a power generator. Because the system can run off the hydro-electric power it initially creates, there is little fear of blackouts or brownouts to the supply.
He said animal and plant life would be protected from harm in the process through a series of filters and guards that prevent even microscopic organisms from getting into the plant.
Massive pipes will be equipped with filters that “for the majority, nothing can get through,” he said, adding the filters require 50 percent less power to push water through than any other desalination plant currently in operation.
Jennings celebrated his recent accomplishment of being awarded both U.S. and international patents for the innovative design.
Green Star has been in business for seven years, but “for the past two years, I’ve been working on patenting the concept. I finally got approval this January 2020.”
Jennings says he came up with his idea for the “desal” plant from things he’d seen in his dreams.
“I’d wake up over the course of six months and write down everything I could remember,” he said, adding powerful images and clear instructions for something he’d never seen before convinced him to begin exploring their meaning.
“I’d look at my notebook with all these drawings and wordings I could hardly decipher,” he said.
“What I did was type it all out and found it to be an entire system creating clean energy and clean water all at the same time.”
Seeing the potential in this project to change the world, he needed someone to help him translate the conceptual plans into a working prototype.
When asked if he brought the discoveries to an engineer initially, Jennings said he took his idea straight to Puerto Rico instead, proposing to build the plant in collaboration with Governor Wanda Váquez Garced and the local power and water authorities.
According to January 2020 e-mails between Jennings and Garced’s office, the Puerto Rico governor thanked him profusely for wanting to help the island and offered steps to continue working together on his plan to construct a working plant along the U.S. territory’s coast.
Jennings found another opportunity last summer to construct a working model of the desalination plant in West Africa.
He prepared a presentation on how much water the innovation could provide to the country of Senegal.
“The next thing I knew,” Jennings said, “I had the president of Senegal requesting my presence.”
Senegal President Macky Sall invited Jennings to visit so he and a team of engineers and scientists could evaluate the project’s viability.
“They loved the concept,” he said.
Then Sall learned the majority lender on the product would be the International Monetary Fund.
Sall didn’t like this idea even though by this time Jennings had been working with the Senegalese government for 30 days and even participated in a groundbreaking ceremony.
To overcome Sall’s reluctance, Jennings said he proposed a way for the country to earn enough money to pay back the loan over 20 years.
“The system could generate approximately 50-200 million U.S. dollars per year in revenue from [excess] power and water distribution,” if Senegal could sell it to neighboring countries.
With an increase of water and power, the economy would be more able to support new businesses, invite more tourists, provide more jobs for residents and improve overall health of the land and its people, Jennings said.
“Long story short, they didn’t want to do it,” Jennings said/
Jennings is making further arrangements to install a working filtration system in Los Angeles, California, and in Rocky Point, Mexico.
“I’ve been working with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power,” he said. “They’ve got their engineers and scientists working on it.”
Even closer to home, Arizona is facing near depletion of its water resources.
“Phoenix is past the scarcity level of the water table,” remarked Jennings, citing the local government’s strategic contingency plan called “Minute 323” – which effectively cuts off Arizona’s water shares to Mexico to prevent adverse effects on the state’s water supply.
Mexico had been on an emergency water ration since 2017, as Minute 319 provided for in an amendment to the 1944 Water Treaty between it and Arizona.
The Colorado and Rio Grande rivers are still flowing to Mexico’s Sonoran area, but there are other users along their paths.
By the time water reaches Mexico, it’s “just a trickle,” Jennings said.
Jennings met with the Ernesto Munro, the president municipal, or mayor, of Puerto Peñasco to present his solution as an urgent addition to the waters of the Colorado Basin.
“I told Munro, I’d like to create a second, separate plant [in Rocky Point] to pump water back into Arizona,” said Jennings, pointing out his plan would benefit everyone.
But Jennings again encountered red tape when he took his project to Sonora Gov. Claudia Pavlovich and Gov. Doug Ducey.
“They said I can’t simply cross an international border with the pipes,” Jenning said, and “it would take five to 10 years to create a treaty to negotiate this.”
A workaround Jennings proposed was to run the piping through the desert of the Tohono O’odham Nation and allow the water distribution to be managed from the reservation.
There is a virtually empty reservoir on the reservation that hold the water.
From there, “the rest would go into Phoenix,” Jennings said, calling tribal leaders and Munro “completely amenable” to the plan.
The excess water shared throughout Arizona would no longer be considered from Mexico but from within U.S. lands.
The attempt to aid the Southwest’s impending drought was left unsettled, possibly because of the funding Arizona already dedicated to greywater management.
Unless funds are rerouted, or Jennings can find a major investor to help him build a working prototype without political roadblocks, the green energy founder and inventor will be leveraging everything he has to protect his patent and see his dream come true.
According to U.S. patent law, Jennings has up to one year from the time he revealed his design intentions to acquire the patent and still legally retain all ownership.
