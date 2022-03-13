Streets of luxury housing are planned to replace century-old orange groves and pastures at the end of Val Vista Drive on the south banks of the Salt River in northeast Mesa over the next two to three years.
While most of the orange groves will be lost, the four families that own the parcels hope years of planning and vetting potential developers will lead to a project that does justice to a historic slice of Mesa and opens it up to residents with public trails and trailheads.
The landowners in this part of Lehi have partnered with Blandford Homes to create an 85-acre planned area development called Pioneer Crossing, a reference to a historic crossing point on the Salt River close by.
Mesa City Council last week approved an assortment of zoning changes and plan amendments that have cleared the way for the development to proceed.
Councilmember Mark Freeman, who represents the district and worked with stakeholders and the landowners as they contemplated the development, said after the council meeting that the families involved had turned away a lot of offers from developers over the years before arriving at this plan.
He praised the project for blending in with the surrounding area, providing the public with trail access and preserving a piece of the area’s agricultural heritage.
In a January Planning & Zoning Board hearing, neighbors were generally supportive of the development as long as the city put in a new fire station to serve the additional houses. Freeman agreed that a station is needed and said he is working to put a fire station at 32nd and McDowell on the ballot for the next bond election.
One of the properties involved in the development is Tyler Farms, a 40-acre horse boarding ranch. Attorney Brian Campbell, a member of the Tyler family and their representative, said the land surrounding Pioneer Crossing is loaded with history. The plans for the PAD, he said, were built around a vision to protect and highlight its history.
The day after the Council vote March 8, Campbell showed the Mesa Tribune some of that history.
Standing on a hill overlooking the Salt River near Tyler Farms, Campbell pointed down the dry river toward a small white obelisk marking the Lehi Crossing. This spot was an important crossing on the Salt River used by traffic from Fort McDowell and pioneer families in the earliest days of Mesa.
Campbell next drew attention to a deep canal originally dug by Native Americans, then re-dug by Mormon pioneers, just below the hill. Now retired from service, the canal is still used to carry water in times of extreme flood, he said.
Campbell then walked along the Sun Circle Trail, a vast loop trail that encircles Phoenix and the surrounding valley and connects with the even larger Maricopa Trail.
Near the spot where the ancient canal meets the Salt River, the cobble walls of a prehistoric village can be seen on a finger of land between the canal and the river. The village was excavated by archaeologists in the 1930s and then backfilled.
Campbell said he knows some of this history because the man who homesteaded Tyler Farms in 1940, Don Mac-Laren Tyler, took an interest in local history and researched the area.
Using historical documentation, the family believes the ranch is the site of the 1878 Mesa Company’s “river camp,” where the company camped while laying out the townsite of Mesa.
If true, that would place the first births and deaths of Mormon settlers on the ranch site, he said. Campbell said there have been surveys of the property for remains of the camp, but none have been identified yet.
Campbell would like to see all of this history highlighted along the Sun Circle Trail with kiosks and other interpretive features.
In more recent history, the Tyler farm played a role in the orchard industry that became an important part of Mesa and is still evident today, with the BB Farms orchards and farm stand just down the road.
Tyler, who managed a citrus cooperative in Southern California before moving to Arizona in 1940 “for the sun,” used the Tyler Ranch as a plant nursery for the 1,000-acre Mezona orchard in east Mesa.
Tyler also served as general manager of Arizona Citrus Growers, which later became Arizona Sunkist Growers, of which he was a board member.
Tyler died in 1989, but Campbell said the patriarch gave the family the vision to develop the property in a way that showcases its history.
Once the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway went through the area, local landowners understood that development was inevitable and conversations started about what development might look like. The other owners involved in Pioneer Crossing are the two Burden families and the Engels.
“When it became time for everyone to develop, (the landowners) decided on a coordinated vision,” Campbell said.
Pioneer Crossing carves out an “agritainment” district – a portmanteau of agriculture and entertainment – which will be anchored by the BB Farms citrus stand and Jalapeno Bucks, a popular barbecue spot featured on the Arizona Fresh Foodie Trail. The agritainment district will preserve a block of the orange groves and create event and dining spaces among the trees.
The busy Jalapeno Bucks will get enhanced parking, and museum space is planned to honor the Valley’s citrus history. The Burden family will continue to own and operate the agritainment district and its businesses.
One of the features of Pioneer Crossing that Campbell seems most proud of is the trail connectivity planned for the area.
The Lehi Loop Shared Use Path, championed by the Lehi Trail Association and passed in the 2018 election, is scheduled to get underway soon. Blandford Homes is working with the city to create a public trailhead at the north end of Val Vista to provide access to the Lehi Loop path as well as the Sun Circle Trail.
An even “higher vision” for Campbell is to see land managers restore the riparian habitat of the Salt River near Pioneer Crossing. With habitat restored, the trails planned in the area would provide even greater attractions for Mesa residents and visitors.
He admits that is likely years away, but he said he will continue working on the vision even after Pioneer Crossing is built out.
“This is a labor of love,” Campbell said. “All the issues – the funding, the restoration – all that’s going to be years in the future. That’s going to be something my kids are going to work on.”
