Joseph Seibold, a 17-year-old Mesa resident, was shot and killed the night of Feb. 17 near South Chestnut and Third Drive, not far from South Gilbert and Broadway roads in central Mesa.
“Three suspects were seen fleeing the area of the shooting,” Mesa Police said in a release. “One juvenile suspect was identified and charged, but the other two have not been identified and are still outstanding.
“A witness was able to assist with a composite sketch of one of the suspects. This suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late teens with brown eyes.”
The Mesa Police Department released the suspect sketch last week on social media and via the press.
No sketch of the other suspect was available.
Police ask anyone with information on who killed Joseph Seibold to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377, or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speaking.
