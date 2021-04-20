As the general population has risen in Mesa, so has the number who are home.
The Maricopa Association of Governments-sponsored Point in Time annually counts the number of “unsheltered” people across the county in one morning.
Volunteers counted 130 homeless people in Mesa in 2017. That number steadily increased to 38 in 2020 third-highest, behind Phoenix (2,380) and Tempe (396).
Due to the pandemic, MAG did not do the Point in Time count this January.
In his presentation to Mesa City Council, Assistant Chief Ed Wessing noted the police department is nearing the end of a scheduled one-year homeless outreach program.
“In 10 months of this project, we’ve made over 7,190 contacts with individuals who have a homeless connection,” Wessing said.
He said more than a third of those contacts resulted in arrests, citation or a referral to resource programs.
A partnership with A New Leaf helped 356 of those homeless people who were contacted (including 72 children) find “secure housing,” Wessing said.
And the contacts resulted in 820 community court citations.
“The community court is important because we can’t arrest ourselves out of the problem,” Wessing said.
“Community court gets these individuals in the process (that) allows them to work through resources instead of continuing the cycle of arrest, warrant, arrest, warrant.”
Wessing also noted “17 large encampments across the city have been cleared with 119 tons of debris removed.”
Mesa Police’s homeless outreach program is continuing beyond the initial one-year trial, Wessing said, explaining, “We’re making it part of our regular routine.”
