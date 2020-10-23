Following months of restricted travel and stay-at-home orders caused by COVID-19, travelers are slowly starting to return to the skies at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
The east Mesa facility has seen a steadily increasing number of passengers returning to the airport in recent months and saw more travelers on Labor Day weekend this year than last.
“We have actually kind of bucked the trend a little bit,” said airport spokesman Ryan Smith.
He said that while “nationwide travel is down as much as 70 percent,” Gateway activity was down only 35 percent in August and September. However, activity at Gateway plummeted 93 percent in April and 61 percent in May.
Smith said that due to the significant decline in passengers, a Starbuck's in the airport was forced to close and is unlikely to reopen.
He also said that the airport received over $20 million in federal pandemic relief grants to support the airport following a sharp decline in traffic.
As a result of that funding, Smith said, “we made the commitment that we had to maintain our staffing levels at 90 percent.”
Smith said that while business travel is still limited, airports are seeing an increase in leisure travel.
“Here at Gateway, most of our travel is focused on leisure travel so we have seen a rebound much quicker than other airports in other areas throughout the country,” he said.
Robin Cosand has been at the airport several times since the beginning of the pandemic.
She visited Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in June and September.
She said she felt safe each time and that the airport and other passengers were following health guidelines.
“Everybody was really nice and kept their mask on, 6 feet apart,” Cosand said. “I don’t remember there being anybody with a really bad attitude or hostility about it.”
Before flying to Mesa on June 20, she researched how to keep herself safe onboard and was able to distance herself from other passengers.
“I was in a row by myself by the window… I turned all the air vents toward me in my row and wore my mask,” Cosand said.
Following an increasing number of travelers, her flight Sept. 25 was much different.
“That airplane was packed like sardines,” she said. “It was almost like it was a normal flight from what I had flown before COVID.”
Despite the flight being full, she said that staff did take necessary precautions to protect passengers, both in flight and at the airport.
According to a release, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport has implemented the Stay Healthy, Fly Safe initiative, aimed at protecting travelers from the coronavirus.
“Our Stay Healthy, Fly Safe initiative has helped to stop the spread of COVID-19 and helped build consumer confidence in the safety of air travel,” said airport CEO J. Brian O’Neill.
The initiative calls for increased cleaning, the promotion of social distancing and the addition of plexiglass barriers throughout the airport.
Smith said the airport is following guidelines to protect travelers and he expressed optimism for the future.
“We’re excited for people to get back and start flying,” Smith said. “If you’re comfortable traveling, there’s no better time than now to book flights.”
