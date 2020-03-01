A Mesa Public Schools survey shows a sharp divide among interested parties over the characteristics they want in the district’s next superintendent.
The survey found that community members, parents and students want someone who primarily is passionate about educating all children while teachers and other staff most favored someone who values their growth and contributions while administrators most want an effective communicator.
And while four of the five survey groups think the next superintendent’s biggest challenge will be “hiring and retaining great staff,” students say the biggest challenge will be “having adequate funding.”
The survey results, delivered to the Governing Board last week by MPS Director of Research Robert Carlisle, are based on 1,988 written responses submitted to the district as the search for a successor to former Superintendent Ember Conley.
Superintendent since mid-2018, Conley quit the job in December after the board raised questions about unauthorized raises she gave key members of her executive team.
District spokeswoman Heidi Hurst said survey responses are still welcome.
“The district created the survey and pushed it out to all staff, parents and students multiple times,” she said. “It was also promoted widely in the community through district social media and boosted posts reaching Facebook and Instagram users living in ZIP codes in district boundaries, regardless of if they follow our district social media pages.
“It also was linked from our home page, so any visitors to mpsaz.org could reach it with one click,” Hurst added.
“It’s important to note people could choose more than one category for identification,” she said, giving as an example a teacher who could also be a parent.
The results presented to the board extracted community members from parents and staff and collated responses from parents who were not employed by the district.
But the final results may change since more respondents registered their comments after Carlisle compiled the report given to the board.
Hurst said as of early last week, 2,001 respondents identifying themselves as parents responded, followed by nearly 1,400 students, 1,225 teachers, 763 other district employees and 143 administrators.
While adequate funding ranked as the second biggest challenge in the minds of four categories of respondents, students ranked “upgrading facilities” as their second choice.
Reducing class size ranked as the third most significant challenge for community members and parents. Teachers and administrators ranked “increasing employee compensation” as the third biggest challenge and students put meeting their underserved classmates’ needs in that place.
The disparity in identifying the most-sought characteristics in a new superintendent grew among the different groups of respondents after their first choice.
Community members and parents ranked “strong fiscal manager” as the second most necessary characteristic while staff felt a passion for education was the second most important.
Administrators felt the second most important characteristic would be “team builder and coordinator” while students ranked “effective communicator” in that spot.
Community members, administrators and parents put their third most important characteristic as someone who values staff contributions and staff growth.
Staff ranked “effective communicator third and students said “taking responsibility” was their third most sought characteristic in a new district leader.
When it came to the experience they valued most in a new leader, most respondents coalesced around “teacher.”
The results will help the board and its executive search firm as they begin a quest for Conley’s replacement.
The district already has held a series of stakeholder meetings and on March 4, the next step in the process will involve getting stakeholder input on questions for finalists.
The application process closes on March 12, with first-round selections slated for March 27, when the board will identify the finalists for the position.
On April 6, the board will present the finalists in a meeting at Franklin at Brimhall auditorium that will be live-streamed, according to the district.
Finalist interviews will be held at the district’s Student Services Center on April 7, with the next superintendent scheduled to be announced at the board’s meeting on April 14.
