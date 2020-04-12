With shocking suddenness, the specter of a major recession – or worse – is casting a shadow across the East Valley almost as dark as the one caused by the coronavirus itself.
This, less than 10 years after the region emerged from its worst economic crash since the Great Depression – an event that irrevocably altered the physical face of the region and that sent thousands of residents spinning into unwelcome new trajectories of life.
Memories of the Great Recession are rushing back as the region copes with virus-induced business closures that have forced armies of workers onto the unemployment lines. Like the 1930s Depression that turned a generation of Americans into lifelong penny-pinchers, the recession also left its scars and its indelible images:
For-sale signs erupted in neighborhoods like mushrooms after rain.
A code-compliance officer inching his way into an unlocked, foreclosed house, declaring, “City of Mesa! Announce yourself!” The call echoes unanswered down hallways littered with the detritus of a family now gone or of squatters who had found temporary shelter there.
Rush-hour traffic in which you could actually rush.
Mesa by some calculations actually losing population in a stunning reversal from decades of unbounded growth.
A gaunt steel skeleton that stood for years near Chandler Fashion Center as the region’s most striking emblem of fiscal hubris undone.
And other steel skeletons that never rose at all – a glitzy water-sports resort in north Mesa, high-rise condos in the Fiesta District, a massive Gaylord resort out where General Motors used to put its new cars through their paces.
It has all come flooding back to Scott Smith, who served as Mesa’s mayor during the crash, and Scott Sepulveda, a Mesa real estate agent who has lived through two decades of ups and downs in the Valley market.
Smith, now CEO of the Valley Metro public transit system, said he had been discussing the recession with colleagues even before a reporter called to ask him about it.
Mesa already had noted a sharp decline in sales-tax collections beginning in late 2007, but Smith said he wasn’t in any way prepared for the news he received just after taking office in the summer of 2008.
Smith said the city manager and budget director called him into a meeting and told him Mesa was facing a $65 million gap between what it had budgeted and what it was likely to have in revenue.
“Those numbers were mind-boggling,” Smith said. “We could have eliminated every department in the city of Mesa except for fire and police – we could have closed every park, every library, everything, and still not covered half the deficit. It was that deep.”
Smith said the city did everything possible to save jobs, including innovations such as outfitting small trucks for non-emergency medical calls and hiring civilian investigators for some routine police matters. Even so, some 350 positions were eliminated.
“When you run a city government you are the place of last resort and first defense for a lot of people,” Smith said. “When people pick up the phone and call 911 you gotta answer. That reality laid heavily on me and everyone else. You’ve got to protect your basic services while not completely decimating the city and city government.”
Even as Mesa struggled through the crisis, Smith said, it tried to lay the groundwork for future prosperity. A big general-obligation bond proposal for public-safety and street projects won voter approval in 2008, and one for parks in 2012. In 2010 Mesa voters even approved spending $84 million for a new Chicago Cubs spring-training stadium.
“We felt that wise investment, targeted investment, was as essential as cutting expenses at that time,” Smith said.
Sepulveda, who works for Realty One Group, had a front-row seat to the housing-market collapse largely blamed for precipitating the Great Recession.
He got his real-estate license in 2001 exactly one week before that year’s infamous terror attacks, and despite the horror of that week the housing market barely skipped a beat.
The market remained relatively normal for the next couple of years, and then, he said, in 2004 “prices started climbing very briskly.” By 2005, “prices were climbing, inventory was very low. We were in an extreme, extreme sellers market.”
“Because of that,” Sepulveda said, “because everyone thought real estate was such a great investment, prices will always be going up, then the lenders loosened up their guidelines. So lenders decided to really start giving out risky loans, which included ‘stated income’ financing where you could actually say you make $100,000 but really you only make $30,000 and you can get a loan.”
Despite the overheated market, which included bidding wars literally waged on the streets in front of homes for sale, Sepulveda said he didn’t see the crash coming.
“I didn’t have a good feeling about these risky loans, but on the other hand I did not see the intense market crash coming,” Sepulveda said. “None of us did.”
From a normal Valley inventory of 25,000 homes for sale, Sepulveda said inventory during the housing crash soared to 75,000 – one-third of them short sales, one-third foreclosures and one third normal homeowner offerings.
Because a real estate agent’s income is based on the prices of homes, Sepulveda said his income dropped 40 percent during the housing bust even though he was selling as many houses as before.
“It was a tremendous cycle which is still in my mind like it happened yesterday,” Sepulveda said. “I remember every part of it vividly … I was in the trenches.”
Sepulveda doesn’t think the housing market will collapse during the coronavirus pandemic because, unlike a decade ago, most homeowners have equity and demand is still high, albeit slowing.
“In the next six months I don’t see anything drastic happening. Even if unemployment goes up and there are some foreclosures, there’s enough investors out there to scoop up the inventory and keep the market balanced,” he said.
But Smith thinks the coming weeks in which East Valley residents will dramatically alter their lifestyles could change people’s priorities – and therefore the economy – for a long time.
Although this downturn is occurring in the absence of the underlying economic problems that caused the Great Recession, Smith said, “The question is human behavior. People – how will they react once this is through? Will they go back and live life as they have before and we’ll just move along? … Are we going to find that going out to dinner – we can live without it? And we’re afraid of the next thing that comes along so we’re not going to spend?
“That’s the thing we just don’t know.”
