Mesa City Councilman Jeremy Whittaker’s bid to add to the Nov. 3 ballot a controversial initiative restricting the Enterprise Fund fell short, another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whittaker, who has clashed with Mayor John Giles about the initiative for months, said he is “extremely disappointed’’ that a final push did not succeed in collecting the required 8,000 votes to put his Yes on Affordable Utilities Initiative on the ballot.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has stopped us in our tracks for a long period,’’ Whittaker said. “The coronavirus lockdown made it impossible to collect the signatures.’’
He said that Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs “should have stepped up’’ by allowing candidates to collect electronic signatures, when the infrastructure is in place to do so.
“It’s 2020, why are they forcing us to use this antiquated process?’’ Whittaker said.
The Yes on Affordable Utilities initiative has been described as “a bad idea’’ by Giles, who successfully spearheaded a more modest plan of his own.
Whittaker’s initiative would have capped transfers from the Enterprise Fund at 20 percent, instead of the maximum of 33 percent allowed by the plan approved by the council earlier this year.
Giles’ plan also gives low-income seniors a 30 percent discount on their utility bills starting this month.
The Enterprise Fund is mainly supported by profits from Mesa’s utilities, including its electric utility downtown. Giles argues utility fund transfers have been used to compensate for the city’s lack of a property tax since it was abolished in 1945, and later rejected by voters in subsequent elections.
Whittaker questions whether the city’s utilities are sustainable, with more than $100 million transferred yearly to the General Fund, an accusation that City Manager Chris Brady has repeatedly denied.
Whittaker has expressed concerns in the past about the money being diverted to pay for other services, rather than
being used for maintenance on aging water pipes.
But Giles argues that Whittaker’s initiative would have cost the city $50 million in revenue at the worst time possible, with sales taxes slumping from the recession, and would have likely forced layoffs in public safety.
He said the Enterprise Fund transfer has been used for many years to help finance Mesa’s public safety costs, which are typically about 70 percent of the city’s budget.
