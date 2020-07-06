With the pandemic showing no signs of retreating in Arizona, the arts have taken a backseat in Mesa.
That’s not to say that the city’s arts groups are being complacent; they are working behind the scenes to resume operations as soon as it’s safe.
“We are very committed to bringing programming back as soon as we can do it safely and as soon as we have all our ducks in a row to make sure we can enact the new protocol,” said Cindy Ornstein, executive director of Mesa Arts Center and the director of Mesa Arts and Culture Department.
“We are very hopeful that we will at least have a very good array of programs available to the community sometime this fall.”
Closed since March, the arts center is working toward a plan to reopen in October. However, because of the situation’s changeability, the time of reopening isn’t definite.
Last week, Broadway theaters in New York City announced that the Great White Way will remain dark for the rest of the year. Nationwide, the economic loss resulting from the pandemic has been put at more than $5 billion.
Ornstein said that the arts center closed initially because of the health crisis – which, in turn, created financial pressures.
“Being closed, from a financial perspective, is detrimental, not helpful, because we cannot produce revenue,” she said. “Now, because we have this health crisis, there are extra factors beyond the health crisis that are created by the health crisis that affect the finances.”
Mesa Art Center laid off 12 full-time and 27 part-time employees. Across the department, 14 full-time and 50 part-time staffers were eliminated. The positions are to be reinstalled when normalcy resumes.
Following the social-distancing models of other institutions around the country, museums and classes within the arts center may resume without sweeping changes.
Programming in the theaters, however, poses greater challenges – and questions.
Could shows be moved to larger theaters so they can have an audience that works financially? Alternatively, could some shows function in
a smaller theater? Or, how about moving them to an outdoor space? How do the finances work for every adapted circumstance?
“I call it a big, complex puzzle,” Ornstein said. “We are neck-deep in that puzzle right now.”
At the i.d.e.a. Museum, another of Mesa’s cultural institutions, staffers are working to recalibrate a possible fall reopening.
Summer is usually the busiest time of year for the arts museum, which focuses primarily on young children. Families treat it as a sanctuary from the high temperatures outside.
New sanitation protocols, adherence to social distancing with timed-ticketing, devising a one-way path through the various exhibit rooms and utilizing the outdoor space called the atrium are among the precautions being considered.
“We’re so hands-on and that’s what makes it a challenge,” said Sunnee D. O’Rork, executive director. “We are grateful that people will wear masks. That’ll help, most definitely.”
The art museum temporarily let go of 14 of its frontline staffers and is sustained by a core group.
While a grant has come through, most of its revenue streams – admissions, membership and donations – are at a near standstill.
The combined annual budget of the museum is just under $10 million and, as of May, it is facing a financial loss of $260,000.
The museum is also in the middle of conducting a capital campaign to renovate and bring its buildings and offerings up to snuff. “Artville,” the popular toddler’s section, is slated for an expansion because it can only accommodate 75 people at a time.
With the pandemic, however, less than the maximum number may use it simultaneously.
Meanwhile, to tide over the public during this difficult time, both Mesa Arts Center and i.d.e.a. Museum have made available a huge array of online offerings.
The same broad issues caused by the pandemic are hampering the city’s private arts outfits. Mesa Encore Theatre, which canceled two mainstage shows and other events, is minimizing projected fall shows.
The nonprofit may also move to another site with a lower rent. So far, it has lost reabout $30,000. Outdoor venues are also being considered for future shows.
“Arts will suffer when the world reopens as discretionary funds will be minimal,” said Suze St. John, managing director.
The theater’s online offerings via the video conferencing tool, Zoom, such as livestream play readings, have increased and are enjoying increasing audiences.
Southwest Shakespeare also cancelled its spring and summer offerings and furloughed a few of its staff members.
The group is offering plays via Zoom, including the StoryTime Classics LIVE! series, at noon from Monday to Friday, including “A Star Wars Shakespeare” and “The Wizard of OZ.”
On Saturdays, the Virtual Classics Reading Series offers Shakespearean actors who join from across the country to present plays such as “Lady Balthasar.”
With revenue stalled, the Shakespearean outfit has come up with some novel fundraising methods, such as the Sonnet-Gram, where a professional actor will send a personalized message, sonnet, and a song anywhere in the world to mark a special occasion; Sponsor-An-Actor offers training and a part to a budding actor; and the opportunity to join a network of Patrons who receive behind-the-scenes programming, interviews and entertainment.
In the works is a fall series of plays at Mesa Arts Center with reduced audience numbers, with help from sponsors.
“Breaking even is okay - as long as we begin to provide a source of income for artists and the industries that support live performances,” said Mary Way, executive director. “Keeping the scale small and the space large, we may be able to blaze a trail that is both safe and uplifting.”
Mesa-based Showtunes Productions brings live professional productions, such as tribute and variety shows, throughout the country.
In the East Valley, it presents at the Hale Centre Theatre in Gilbert, Chandler Center for the Arts and Mesa Arts Center, as well as many senior housing communities.
Showtunes had to cancel its shows since mid-March and is awaiting the outcomes of the various venues. “Venues are trying to be creative in ways to proceed even if the virus is still with us,” said JR McAlexander, executive director. “Many are just at a ‘wait and see’ mentality. It is truly a day-to-day decision and probably will be until a vaccination is found.”
A glimmer of hope is that tribute artists and concerts are a perfect transition back because the artists don’t move around the stage a lot and it is easier and safer for the performers than a theatre production with large casts and movement between the performers.
“I will adapt and survive whatever we have to do,” McAlexander said.
“The singers, musicians and technical people are the true losers in this pandemic since live performances and entertainment are going to be the last thing to come back during this pandemic,” McAlexander said.
At the Mesa Arts Center, while reopening shows are dependent on health safety, a cost benefit analysis is also important.
Backstage, front-of-house, bathrooms, concessions and other areas have to be configured differently. Social distancing inside theaters will mean lesser revenues. The cost of opening must be weighed against the benefit to the public, Ornstein said.
O’Rork said, ultimately, a successful opening will depend on the public.
“Even when we are open, we don’t know how many will be comfortable coming back,” she said. “What’s the trigger? Is it going to be the onset of vaccination, once there’s herd immunity; there are a lot of theories on what it will take to allow people to go back to normal. I think it won’t be like it was for quite a while.”
