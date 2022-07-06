The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board considered four multifamily residential projects in June, totaling 640 units, and wound up signing off on three and postponing a decision on another.
June’s multifamily projects were noteworthy for their diversity, being geographically spread out across the city and offering different architectural styles, from townhomes to one-bedroom apartments.
The projects would likely hit the market at widely varying price points if they are seen through to construction.
Low-income at US 60
On June 8, RWI Properties requested and received approval for a zone change from commercial to residential on a .773-acre lot near Country Club Road and US 60 Superstition Freeway.
The owner plans to build one two-story building containing 24 units. The building would include 16 studios and eight one-bedroom apartments.
“The intent of the proposed development is to provide a high quality low-income residential development that complements the area while adhering to and exceeding the development standards as set forth by the City of Mesa,” the project narrative states.
The apartment requested a significant reduction in the number of parking spaces required per unit – 1.29 per unit instead of the 2.1 per unit required in the city’s RM-4 zoning.
The project narrative reasoned that “not all occupants will have vehicles” and the apartment will be 300 feet from a bus route on Country Club Drive.
“Certain developments in this area could be classified as economically challenged. There are numerous properties nearby that are vacant or have been in growing states of decay for many years. This new development will reduce the vacant lot count in this area and be a step in a new positive direction for this area.”
RWI’s request was approved by the planning board, and the project will head to city council at a date to be determined.
Townhomes replacing orchards
In March, Mesa approved an 85-acre master planned development called Pioneer Crossing at Thomas Road and Val Vista Drive.
The upscale project, designed by Blandford Homes, is owned by several families and is divided into multiple development units.
On June 8, the planning and zoning board considered a zone change request for a 20-acre gated subdivision within Pioneer Crossing called Burden Orchard.
As the name suggests, this area is currently home to an orange grove. Burden Orchard would contain 130 townhomes and 67 detached “green court” units.
The townhomes are arranged in 6-plexes and 4-plexes.
The mix of townhomes and detached units is consistent with Pioneer Crossing’s goal of offering “a mix of residential house forms and densities,” according to the project narrative submitted to the city.
“This site is compatible with surrounding uses, which include other master planned communities … including planned agritainment, commercial and residential uses,” the narrative states.
The board approved the zone change and the project moves to council for a hearing at a later date.
400 units in SE Mesa
Toll Brothers Apartment Living has submitted an application for a 400-unit apartment complex slated for the first development unit of the Avalon Crossing Planned Community.
Avalon Crossing is situated in the midst of new development in Southeast Mesa. The proposed 20-acre apartment complex is just south of the Cadence planned community, off of Williams Field Road.
The apartment units would be spread across 12 two- to three-story buildings. The development is planned to include 200 one-bedroom units, 168 two-bedroom units and 32 three-bedroom units
Multiple residence uses are allowed under the current zoning, but developments with over 100 units must be considered by the Planning and Zoning Board per the Avalon Crossing Community Plan.
According to the project narrative, Toll Brothers’ proposed complex is intended to be “a high-quality, market-rate multi-residence community.”
Planned resident amenities include a clubhouse, a resort-inspired pool and spa, an entertainment pavilion, a putting green, pickleball courts, dog parks, ramadas and barbeques.
The board approved a special use permit for the project on June 22.
Villas on Main Street
The planning also considered a zone change request from BFH Holdings LLC to build 86 two-story townhomes at Main Street and Recker Road.
The 4.5-acre site fronting Main Street is currently zoned for Limited Commercial.
“There is a demand in the area for affordable/attainable housing in Mesa and inadequate supply,” the applicant wrote in the project narrative.
Board member Tim Boyle raised some concerns about converting Main Street frontage from commercial to residential zoning. He said that in the past the city tried to reserve the first 200 feet off of Main Street for commercial uses.
Assistant Planning Director Rachel Prelog said there was no official city policy that Main Street frontages must remain commercial.
“Especially along east Main Street, staff has really recognized the need to revitalize that area and interject some population and rooftops in that area,” Prelog said.
“So both the Planning Division and Economic Development have been supportive of the rezone of some of those limited commercial properties on East Main Street to really interject that population there.”
Boyle also had quibbles with other details of the project, including the dimensions of the outdoor spaces of the townhomes and the number of garages placed in a row.
Noting that the Design Review Board had not yet reviewed the plans, Boyle suggested the case be continued until July 13, which will allow the design board to weigh in on the project before P&Z votes.
This motion carried 4-1, with two members absent.
