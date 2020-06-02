Mesa’s Planning and Zoning Board gave the green light on May 27 to three projects that will continue to fill in the blanks in the city’s fast-growing southeastern sector.
They include:
• A minor general-plan amendment and rezoning to allow auto dealers and apartments near a future leg of State Route 24.
• A mixed-use development with apartments and a hotel near the northwest corner of Baseline and Crismon roads.
• A rezoning to accommodate 135 attached single-family homes on 11 acres near the southeast corner of Ray and Ellsworth roads.
The most significant zoning change among the three covers 89 acres on either side of the future Signal Butte Road extension where it will intersect with SR24.
The tract is part of a proposed development called Destination at Gateway. The eastern portion of this project is seen as single-family homes covering about 157 acres. The newly rezoned portion now can accommodate a mix of uses including retail and multi-family residences.
Specifically, the owners want this future freeway exchange to host at least one “major auto dealership” as well as small-scale office complexes, restaurants and other retail uses.
The owners, a company called Signal Butte 24 LLC, told the city in their rezoning request that the proposal is a direct result of “significant events that have transpired in the past year relating to traffic improvements and major planning policy changes” by Queen Creek, Mesa and other governments involved in mapping the region’s future transportation.
Queen Creek and Mesa are working on extensions of major north-south streets that will connect with SR24. Further, construction of the next leg of the freeway itself, between its current terminus at Ellsworth Road and out to Ironwood Road, is scheduled to begin this fall.
As a result, the developers said in their rezoning request, “Signal Butte will become (a) principal gateway into Mesa.”
The Baseline and Crismon project, known as Crismon Commons, would fill an oddly shaped 11-acre parcel that was approved as the site of an assisted-living facility in 2018.
That didn’t pan out, and now the owners want to build a 240-unit extended-stay apartment complex, a 95-room hotel and a restaurant. The apartments are expected to rent for between $1,200 and $1,500 per month.
The project would abut a single-family residential neighborhood to the west, town homes on the north, and medical offices on the south. There has been some pushback.
In response to neighbors’ concerns, the developers agreed to reduce the height of the proposed buildings, increase the setbacks and add other buffering measures.
Those accommodations didn’t satisfy numerous neighbors who submitted comments to the P&Z Board opposing the project because of its height, density and other concerns.
Reese Anderson, a lawyer representing the applicants, said by far the majority of those comments came from people living more than half a mile from the site. He said Mesa’s zoning allows the proposed uses.
Despite the flood of opposing comments, P&Z approval was unanimous.
Farther southwest, the proposed 135 attached homes would be part of the Cadence development, which is unfolding on what used to be a portion of the General Motors Desert Proving Ground. The portion of SR24 that is soon to be under construction would abut the project’s west side.
The site is within the area covered by Mesa’s Gateway Strategic Development Plan, which the City Council adopted in 2008 to promote growth in the region while also protecting Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. City planners said the airport has no objections to the housing development.
All three projects now move on to the City Council for final approval.
