More homes and businesses are planned for southeast Mesa.
At its March 24 meeting, the Planning and Zoning Board approved slightly-refined plans by the Eastmark developer to allow for “a large-scale campus” in Eastmark’s northwest corner at Elliot and Ellsworth roads and new homes in two other sections.
The plans will go back to city council, which earlier received complaints from Eastmark residents about developer Brookfield’s expansion of homes.
The P&Z board also approved a “high end business park” near Ellsworth and Ray roads — just west of Eastmark.
According to the developer, the Ryan Companies business park “will bring employment to this rapidly developing area.”
Ryan Companies plans six industrial buildings totaling 500,000 square feet on 35 acres.
“According to the applicant, the buildings will be used for general manufacturing and warehouse/storage uses,” a staff report states,
Ryan Companies’ portfolio includes Tempe’s Marina Heights, “the largest office development in Arizona history.”
The P&Z board also approved a special use permit to allow buildings as tall as 46 feet; normally, building heights are capped at 40 feet due to the land being close to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
“The airport has reviewed this and they expressed no opposition to this,” City Planner Jennifer Gniffke told the board.
Gniffke also gave a presentation to the board on “the Planning Division’s work plan, including a list of major land use planning strategies and goals for 2021 and into the future.
Revitalization plans include “Identify strategies to revitalize deserted malls, vacant shopping centers and blighted strip malls.”
Providing statistics on building permits, Gniffke noted, “despite the pandemic, things didn’t slow down” during 2020.
She said preliminary data shows continued growth during the first quarter of 2021, with “a lot of activity around the southeast part of Mesa with a lot of industrial development coming.” ′
