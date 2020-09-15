The pandemic has affected two major arts events in downtown Mesa in two very different ways.
While the free Mesa Arts & Crafts Festival called MACFest will start its second season as scheduled Oct. 1, the Downtown Mesa Festival of the Arts has been canceled.
The Mesa Arts and Crafts Festival features unique artist creations, music and family-fun activities.
It hosts the work of established and emerging artists and crafters including woodworking, metal crafts, food items, jewelry, photography, handmade soaps, gift items and ceramics.
It will be held the first and second Saturdays of the month through April on N. MacDonald Street between Pepper Place and Main Street.
Music will be provided by small combo bands with acoustic instruments, including Peggy & Tim, Joel Parker, and April Ann. Dance groups and other performers from local schools and clubs are encouraged to perform their routines at the festival events.
Originally launched in 2008 to help downtown merchants during the height of the economic recession, Mesa Arts & Crafts Festival has evolved into what organizers call “an affordable opportunity for emerging and established artists to sell their work to the public.”
Artists and crafters may register and rent a 10 ft. X 10 ft. exhibit space for $25 per event. Art students from local colleges and high schools can sell their own creations at table displays on the raised curb areas free of charge. Artists under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Information: macfestmesa.com or email info@macfestemsa.
As for the downtown Festival of the Arts, Deputy Director Karen Svoboda cited a number of factors in the decision to cancel the popular event.
“We are a small non-profit, and we do not receive outside funding,” she said, noting it receives no city funding and that except for a small Local First AZ grant, it was ineligible for any local or federal pandemic relief funding.
“We have still had to pay our bills, rent on the building for the Emporium, utilities, insurance, etc.,” she said
“Under normal circumstances, we would receive some funding from sponsorships,” she said. “However, these are not normal circumstances, and many of our sponsors have been adversely affected by the pandemic and are also now not in a position to support us.”
Moreover, social distancing concerns preclude the typical way the festival is organized.
“Given the size of our footprint for the festival, that would mean reducing the number of artists and vendors by nearly half,” Svoboda explained, adding the cost of sanitizing stations alone would be high.
“And we would have to find a way to limit the number of visitors at a time through the festival area,” she added. “Increasing the area of the festival is not an option, as this would also increase the road closure cost, insurance cost, and other logistical nightmares.”
All this means “we would have to raise the price for artists and vendors substantially,” Svoboda said. “This would make it cost prohibitive for some of them and would be contrary to our mission statement.”
The DTMesaFest Artists Emporium at 6 N. Macdonald will remain open. See Facebook or website for current hours and/or updates.
