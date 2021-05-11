Two days after Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar was killed by a wanted fugitive, hundreds of mourners assembled outside Compass Christian Church to remember a friend who was described as a hero, warrior and all-around good guy.
Plenty of candles were lit and tears were shed as friends of Officer Farrar gathered on May 1 to memorialize his 18 years of service to the Chandler community.
More tears likely also were shed Saturday, May 8, as the officer was laid to rest after a memorial service at Compass Christian, which occurred after the Tribune’s deadline.
Officer Farrar, 50, died the evening of April 29 after he was run over by 25-year-old Jonathan Atland at the end of a chaotic car chase that began in Eloy and ended in Gilbert.
Mourners on May 1 remarked on the cruel irony that Officer Farrar had not been expected to work on the night of his death.
Chandler Police Detective Tom Schuhrke said Officer Farrar, who had recently been assigned to the Chandler Police K9 United, was working a relief shift for an absent employee.
It was something Officer Farrar often did because it was his nature to serve the department whenever help was needed.
“He didn’t have to be there that night,” Schuhrke noted.
Officer Farrar’s kind, generous nature was a recurring theme among all the anecdotes that were shared by the large crowd of grieving officers and civilians.
He was described as a dedicated public servant and his work was acknowledged in 2010 after his agency honored him with its “Community Service Award.”
He held multiple positions throughout the department during his career, including the patrol division and bicycle team prior to his assignment to the K9 unit – a job those who knew him said he had long sought.
“Christopher received numerous commendations and accolades from community members, business owners, co-workers, and supervisors during his career,” the department said in a release.
“He was a recipient of the Medal of Honor in 2004, the Community Service Award in 2009, the Spotlight Award in 2019, and a four-time recipient of the Lifesaving Award.”
Noting that the slain officer is survived by his mother and father, brother, sister, daughter, two sons and grandchild, the department release also stated, “He was a son, brother, father, uncle, grandfather and dedicated police officer.”
Attendees at the May 1 memorial recalled Officer Farrar’s willingness to volunteer for church activities or to offer his mentorship to aspiring police officers.
He was always full of energy, Schuhrke said, and seemed to embody the eagerness of a manic cartoon character.
“He was like Speedy Gonzales,” Schuhrke said. “There were no slow speeds for him – 100 miles an hour all the time.”
“It’s a big loss for our department,” Schuhrke added. “It’s a big loss for our community.”
Officer Kyle Liggitt credited Officer Farrar with making him a better police officer by always offering helpful advice and support.
Officer Farrar was quick to share his policing experiences, Liggitt said, or take a moment to check in with a rookie officer who had just joined the force.
“He had just this ability to find newer, younger officers and to just give them wisdom and to make them better officers,” Liggitt added.
“All of us at this department are hurting,” he continued. “But we also know that, unfortunately, this is part of our job.”
The group of mourners included members of law enforcement from various agencies, church leaders and elected officials who wanted to publicly express their support for the officer’s family.
Chandler Vice Mayor Mark Stewart tried to hold back tears as he emotionally conveyed his sympathy for everyone who will miss Officer Farrar.
“We know Chris is a hero and his name needs to be celebrated,” Stewart said. “He is a true hero.”
Friends described Officer Farrar as having an endearing curiosity for spirituality and would often lean on his faith to get through the grueling work of a cop.
Pastor Brian Jobe said Officer Farrar’s sudden death has struck a “brutal blow” on his church community and offered the services of his church’s counselors to mourners who may be struggling with their grief.
Compass Church additionally set up a memorial in their courtyard that allowed mourners to drop off flowers or to write notes to the fallen officer.
Tim Kennedy said he met Officer Farrar at Compass Church a couple years ago and quickly got to know the officer by going on a ride-along with him around Chandler.
Officer Farrar loved to share his policing work with members of the public, he said, and demonstrating what the job really entailed. But beyond policing, Officer Farrar seemed the proudest while praising the accomplishments of his family.
