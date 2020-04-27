Leading a public school system at any time is a challenge but for Mesa Public Schools’ new superintendent, the challenge is unprecedented
The COVID-19 pandemic plunged the state’s largest district into a crisis, with campuses closed through the end of this school year, teachers losing contact with hundreds of students from low-income, unstable homes and hundreds of seniors thrown into a disappointing end to their high school careers.
And while she says, “we’re very worried’’ – especially for the students the district has lost track of – Dr. Andi Fourlis seeks a silver lining of sorts in the dark cloud that the pandemic has cast over schools.
Fourlis believes it could shake schools across the city and the country out of complacency and force them to address the needs of students in new, more meaningful ways.
“I think we will come out stronger and more resilient than ever before,’’ Fourlis said, explaining that administrators are being forced to “rethink school’’ and how schools will function in a post-pandemic world.
“Re-thinking the true needs of our community and our students is long overdue,’’ she said.
Fourlis was selected earlier this month by the MPS Governing Board as the new superintendent. The board still must approve her contract after picking her from a lineup of three finalists for the position.
She comes into the job with a long history as a teacher and district-level administrator, with much of her 28-year career in education spent in the Scottsdale Unified School District.
Even before the pandemic attacked the nation, MPS faced significant challenges that ranged from implementing a capital improvement program that would improve conditions at many of its facilities to increasing overall student performance to upping the percentage of graduates who continue post-secondary education to improving the district’s competitive edge with private and charter schools.
Now, the pandemic’s social and economic impact has added more challenges.
Among them is: when will classes resume in schools and how will they be conducted?
Because the virus is still not under control, Fourlis said it is impossible to know with any certainty that schools will re-open in August, although she is hopeful that will be the case.
“That’s something that keeps me awake at night,’’ she said, noting the district has formed a task force to examine how other states are approaching the issue of re-opening schools.
Looming ahead of MPS and all other school districts is a potentially major financial crisis as well.
Cities, including Mesa, are already grappling with this as officials prepare their budgets for the fiscal year starting July 1.
And while school boards also face the same task, they have even less information than cities on what they can expect from the state in the coming year – and possibly for the next several years.
Though they are still in need of additional sales and income tax revenue data, state budget analysts already say that Arizona could take as much as a $1.6 billion hit, erasing a $1 billion surplus that it enjoyed before the pandemic struck.
Districts already have taken a hit in the “skinny budget” the Legislature adopted for 2020-21 before postponing the session – with the possibility it might end the session as early as this week.
Lawmakers cut in half the total capital budget funding available for schools, slicing millions from what schools had expected for everything from new books and technology to facility repairs.
School closures also have forced teachers into a new role – and opened eyes.
Teachers are virtually entering the homes of children through Cisco Webex, a digital teleconferencing platform, rather than having children come to school to attend classes, Fourlis noted.
The virtual communication has revealed the inequities that have plagued education for years, showing that low-income students are living in difficult circumstances, with some in near squalor, she said. Teachers even have witnessed illegal acts, such as drug use, in the background as students try to learn.
“You see the living conditions,’’ Fourlis said, revealing the struggles that many children face in their daily lives through no fault of their own. “No wonder this child is not responding to me.’’
Around 56 percent of MPS’ nearly 60,000 students come from households whose total income qualifies them for free or reduced-price meals. The district has been giving out more than 19,000 breakfast-lunch packs a day since campuses closed.
Fourlis said the insights gained by teachers through the virtual instruction will hopefully make them more empathetic in the future and more dedicated in making a meaningful difference in children’s lives.
“The inequity of children having access to a loving, caring adult who cares about education, varies widely throughout our district,’’ she said. “So many of our homeless kids are in unstable living environment.’’
She said the online education experience “is a real eye-opener’’ for many teachers and that it will change the focus and structure of schools in the future.
Under state guidelines, teachers are trying to help their students learn virtually but cannot lower their grades based on their performance – a policy most school districts in Arizona have adopted.
“Otherwise, we are grading on privilege,’’ Fourlis said, noting that some students and even some teachers lack reliable internet service.
High school and junior high school students are equipped with laptops provided by MPS.
All that students can do is to use the virtual instruction to improve their grades from the third quarter by demonstrating an improved understanding of materials.
Although there are no studies yet on the coronavirus’ impact on learning, the pandemic is highlighting the imbalance in education, according to Jonathan Supovitz, University of Pennsylvania professor of Leadership and Policy at the Graduate School of Education and chair of the Education Policy Division.
“I think that there’s an exacerbating inequality,” he said. “Obviously, more wealthy parents and kids from more wealthy homes have more readily access to both technology and internet access. I don’t think schools were obviously prepared to send out electronic equipment with kids.”
Although most schools in general turned to remote learning as a solution, Supovitz said it has its stumbling blocks.
“Kids who are really young aren’t mature enough to be online,” he said. “And there’s issues with special education, too.
“Parents can’t treat their kids like college kids, as independent learners. They have to do a lot of monitoring.”
He said a child’s attention span and parental involvement play a role in the success of online lesson plans.
In an attempt to compensate for the lack of internet service, the district is sending packets of educational materials to the homes of some students and hoping they take the initiative to complete their assignments.
But Fourlis said she realizes that despite the district’s best efforts, there is going to be a “learning loss,’’ with the COVID-19 shutdown functioning like an extended summer vacation in some instances.
She said decades of research show a decline in reading skills after summer vacations – a condition that can only be worsened by the closure of Mesa’s libraries and the lack of access to books in many homes.
MPS believes it has lost touch with students who lack internet access, have unstable housing or live in group foster homes.
Of course, Fourlis wishes the pandemic never happened and that an end was more clearly in sight.
But she hopes it will improve the effectiveness of Mesa schools in reaching students.
“I think it is going to have a strong impact on us, not only on how we meet the educational needs, but also the social-emotional needs,” Fourlis said.
“I think as we re-open schools, we will be more empathetic. There is not one delivery system,’’ she said.
