Monday’s Mesa City Council meeting includes another agenda item likely to be debated: A request by a developer for an office building and garage near Riverview.
There are currently four office buildings in the development at Alma School Road & Bass Pro Drive. The first two, both two-stories, went up in 2007.
Two more were built in 2014 and neighbors complained that the view-disturbing three-story office buildings received “administrative approval” and they were not informed about it.
At a Planning and Zoning Board meeting last week, Economic Development Director Bill Jibjiniak said his department “strongly supports this project.”
Neighbors – not so much.
The developers, complained West Mountain View residents Robert and Theresa Couglin in an email, “are trying to force through a 3-story office building plus an even larger parking structure. This will eliminate any view of mountains as our street is named Mountain View for a reason. Or do you intend to also rename it Parking Structure View?”
Dozens of others submitted similar emails and spoke at the meeting protesting the new buildings.
As Joshua Boyle put it, in comparing the developers to a Civil War general who refused to act, “They’ll tell you they want to work with us but they’re not sacrificing anything.”
He and others asked the plans be revised for a two-story office building and underground parking structure. Richard Gurtler, a resident of the area for 41 years, called the plans by the developer “unrestrained greed.”
After listening to complaints by the neighbors, planning board members unanimously approved the developer’s plan. It moves on to city council, with an introduction scheduled Monday and possible action March 15.
At a study session last week, Mayor John Giles said he expected neighbors to speak out Monday “unless they want to keep their powder dry and wait until March 15.”
