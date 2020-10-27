Residents of a quiet East Mesa neighborhood with large homes on one-acre lots lost their bid to turn back a condominium complex next to A.T. Still University.
After a series of neighbors described how they fear that Zen on Recker will ruin their neighborhood, City Council voted 5-1 to approve a zoning change that will allow construction of 76 upscale units on Recker Road at Baseline Road.
Council member Mark Freeman, who does not represent the district, was the only dissenter, saying the developer could have done more to work with neighbors in preserving the neighborhood’s character.
Freeman said the number of units in the so-called Zen on Recker complex is “extremely high’’ and that the developer could have compromised by scaling down the number of units to allay concerns about traffic.
“I won’t be supporting this proposal. It does not protect the character of the neighborhood,’’ Freeman said.
But other council members said the condominium project is consistent with Mesa’s general plan, which calls for high-density housing along major traffic corridors, such as Baseline, and wider variety of housing options.
“This sort of development is exactly what’s needed in that area,’’ Councilman Dave Luna said, noting it’s close location to A.T. Still University to another nearly identical development, Zen on Baseline.
The latter project is replacing the torn down Rockin’ R Ranch, an iconic country music venue in East Mesa for many years.
Council member Jen Duff said change is difficult on any neighborhood, but she praised the project.
“I think we have to look at high density different now. I wish we had more high density of this quality,’’ Duff said.
But resident Kay Scott said she fears Zen on Recker will eventually decay as the units are sold by the original owners, making her property less valuable. Scott’s home will be the closest to the new development.
“It makes no sense to put a multi-family project in the middle of an established neighborhood with acre lots,’’ Scott said. “It’s really naïve to think 76 units won’t cause more waiting on Baseline. There is really only one way in and out on Baseline.’’
Mayor John Giles said he is sympathetic to the neighbors, but he believes Zen on Recker is a good buffer between the commercial uses on Baseline and the single-family neighborhood.
“I am envious of your beautiful neighborhood and why you want to protect it,’’ Giles said. “I am going to support the project, but it’s not out of a lack of empathy.’’
