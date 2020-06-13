Arizona Museum of Natural History Director Dr. Tom Wilson retired at the end of last month, climaxing 17 years of leadership and museum growth.
His tenure was marked by “a significant evolution resulting in enhanced exhibits, visiting scholars, a renaming that shifted the focus from southwestern history and culture to natural history and the addition of a now iconic dinosaur sculpture to the building façade,” a city spokesman said.
Considered by many to be the premiere natural history museum in Arizona, the museum rose from a far humbler origin under Wilson’s direction.
It was called the Mesa Southwest Museum when it was founded in 1977 in the old Mesa City Hall with a small collection of Arizona artifacts.
There were expansions to the building in 1983 and 1987 and in 2000 a new wing was added. The main museum complex is about 74,000 square feet and more than half of that space is dedicated to exhibitions of about 60,000 objects of natural history, anthropology, history and art, including 10,000 historic photographs. A research facility was also added in 1995.
Wilson led the refocusing of its mission 2007 to natural history and its renaming.
He attracted major donors and built a staff that generated unique exhibits and educational programs, adding to its substantial collections and inspiring the growth of paleontological and archaeological research that still goes on today.
In 2013, Mesa Grande Cultural Park was opened, preserving and opening to the public an archaeological site of a Hohokam settlement.
This project took years of planning and came to fruition under Wilson.
His fundraising campaign helped build a visitor center and a path enabling visitors to view archeological excavations.
One of Wilson’s favorite achievements was the creation and installation of a 45-foot-long dinosaur sculpture, depicting Acrocanthosaurus, a southwestern meat eater, bursting through the façade, of the building.
This unique sculpture has become an iconic image for downtown Mesa.
Wilson also chaired the Governor’s Archaeology Advisory Commission, was president of Arizona Citizens for the Arts and was a board member of the Mesa Preservation Foundation.
He previously served as chair of Arizona Humanities, president of the Museum Association of Arizona, vice chair of the Mesa Historical Museum and president of the Council for Museum Anthropology.
He also is an endurance athlete and has completed 60 triathlons, finishing first in his division in several races.
“Tom has done an amazing job as director, leading the efforts to refocus the museum and rename it. His professionalism and passion, and his many accomplishments, have earned him and the museum enormous respect from his colleagues not only here, but nationally and globally,” Mesa City Manager Chris Brady said.
Mayor John Giles also praised his leadership, stating that Wilson made the museum “a destination for thousands of families.”
“From his leadership to create the Mesa Grande Cultural Park to attracting major collections and first class exhibits to the infamous dinosaur façade, he has left a tremendous impact on one of Mesa’s true gems,” Giles said.
Alison Stoltman, curator of education, will serve as acting director until a search for a new director is completed.
A paleoanthropologist who has worked at the Arizona Museum of Natural History for 10 years, Stoltman has held positions in both the archaeological and paleontological fields.
Under Wilson, the museum also built its premier attraction, Dinosaur Mountain, with animatronic dinosaurs, a three-story indoor waterfall and a “flash flood” that happens every 20 minutes.
Dino Hall showcases articulated dinosaur and flying pterosaur skeletons, including a large fossil dinosaur bone that visitors can touch.
