Last year, the pandemic forced the cancellation of Memorial Day events at all the 155 national memorial cemeteries, even the 624-acre National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
It was the first time since the National Cemetery of Arizona in Cave Creek was created in 1978, that no big public Memorial Day service was held.
And while the National Cemetery Administration lifted all restrictions on large gatherings, effective May 26, the move came too late for the traditional ceremony at the cemetery, which draws thousands of veterans and their families.
National cemeteries will allow mass flag placements across the U.S. to commemorate Memorial Day.
It said volunteers wishing to place flags should contact their local national cemetery. The Cave Creek cemetery had no new information on its website, cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/NMCA.asp. It can be reached at 480-513-3600.
All 155 VA national cemeteries will be open Memorial Day weekend from dawn to dusk.
The VA will also debut new features on the Veterans Legacy Memorial site in time for Memorial Day. VLM will permit online visitors to submit photos and biographical summaries of a Veteran’s life, along with historical documents such as award citations, letters, and newspaper clippings. Another feature will allow visitors to receive email alerts when new content is posted.
One event that had already been scheduled in Cave Creek regardless of crowd restrictions was the Flags for Our Fallen ceremony organized by Riders USA.
This is the 15th consecutive year that the men and women in the organization display up to 500 American Flags with an honor guard of hundreds of motorcycles and hot rods lining the streets leading into the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
The gathering will be held between 6-8 a.m. Monday, May 31, at 23029 N. Cave Creek Road.
Riders USA field headquarters will be located at the southeast corner of Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads.
