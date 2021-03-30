Mechnano is coming to Mesa.
The nanotechnology company will develop an advanced technology lab at the Arizona State University Polytechnic campus as part of the ASU Polytechnic Innovation District.
Mechnano’s focus is on “exponentially improving” additive manufacturing and 3D printing materials. Using its proprietary carbon nanotube-based technology, or CNTs, Mechnano has successfully improved existing material properties in UV Polymers including impact resistance and tear resistance.
“We are proud to be a cornerstone company for the ASU Polytechnic Innovation District,” said Steven R. Lowder, CEO and co-founder of Mechnano. “This collaboration with ASU is a perfect example of how the most innovative university in the country is working directly with advanced technology companies like Mechnano to provide a unique learning experience for ASU students while directly benefiting the company.”
He called the plan “part of a larger effort to return manufacturing to the USA.”
Mechnano will help train students on best practices for lab work, data recording and scientific processes, particularly with CNTs.
“We have known for years the tremendous opportunity for private-sector companies to partner with us at the ASU Polytechnic campus and are excited to have Mechnano join us in driving and inventing the technologies of the future,” said Duane Roen, vice-provost of the ASU Polytechnic campus.
And, Mesa Mayor John Giles promised, “This collaboration will drive world-class applied materials technologies and further define Mesa as a hub for innovation.”
The ASU Polytechnic Innovation District is 300 acres of land adjacent to the ASU Polytechnic School, one of the six schools comprising ASU’s Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering, the largest engineering school in the county.
