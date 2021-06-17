Kiana Sears, president of the East Valley NAACP, said she is optimistic about an ongoing dialogue with the Mesa Police Department but expects more accountability and transparency.
“I appreciate our police department working with the NAACP and we’re able to have a conversation - that doesn’t happen in some places around the country,” she said, alluding to a year of demonstrations after the deaths of George Floyd and other Black men.
“It doesn’t take an active protest to be able to have that dialogue here,” Sears said.
But she wants action as well as talk from the Mesa Police Department.
“The East Valley NAACP and the national NAACP are definitely against any type of chokehold,” said Sears, who also is a Mesa Public Schools Governing Board member.
“We’ve seen time and time again when chokeholds have been used, most of the time it’s been against Black/African American people and a lot of times has resulted in death,” she said. “It’s alarming and disappointing we haven’t abolished (chokeholds).”
She said the recent Mesa survey commissioned by the department did not specifically ask about chokeholds and similar techniques.
“A lot of times, the public doesn’t have the information about it,” Sears said. “Sometimes, there’s a different type of way it’s worded, ‘carotid,’ which tends to mask it’s a chokehold.”
Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost said, “We don’t allow the chokehold. We never have … It’s a technique used in other areas of the country.
“We do, however, approve and teach the carotid restraint – pressure on either side of the neck. But it’s only approved at the level of ‘deadly force,’” Cost said.
Sears is not satisfied with Mesa’s policy.
“We want to do all that we can to stop the loss of life when it comes to law enforcement interaction,” Sears said.
Sears also faulted that the ASU survey did not break down answers by ethnicity and other demographics.
“We know there still continues to be bias,” Sears said. “Blacks being the smallest (demographic) in Mesa, but we have more interactions with police … So, the survey will be skewed.
“When you look at police incidents, unfortunately for our race and demographics there has been more altercations and more excessive force that’s happened with Black people.”
Yet Sears expressed confidence and optimism about the police department leadership and direction.
“From our police chief and leadership on down, I think they do want to work on it and make it better,” Sears said.
“I believe there is a problem - that’s why we had a survey, that’s why dialogue is going on. There is a recognized problem.”
Sears said she was not contacted about the East Valley NAACP participating in the Mesa Police Department Critical Incident Review Board, which formed last year.
She stressed the Mesa Police Department should be scrutinized by a group led by citizens.
“Currently, our city doesn’t have a citizen’s review board … I believe there should be a citizen’s review board,” she said.
Councilman Francisco Heredia, who represents west Mesa, said the ASU survey reflected what he hears in the community.
“I think that survey was a positive survey. The respect folks have for the Mesa Police Department showed in that survey. When I’ve been campaigning and walking door to door, (residents’) comments have mainly been positive for the work the police are doing. The survey showed a reflection of what I’ve heard,” Heredia said.
“We still have things to work on, ensuring we maintain transparency and accountability when things happen,” Heredia added.
“We can always work on getting better, that’s been my conversation with the chief.”
Heredia asked at a study session if the survey provided answers based on demographics; he was disappointed to hear this was not available.
“In the future, I’d like having cross tabs that look at specific populations, both age and ethnicity. I would assume they would be a little different,” Heredia said.
He said his district is about 30 percent Hispanic/Latino, which is similar to the city as a whole.
Cost has been with the Mesa Police Department for 26 years. He was named interim chief in the fall of 2019 and became permanent chief last May.
In an interview with the Tribune at the department’s downtown headquarters, Cost said his department felt boosted by the ASU survey.
“Our officers certainly feel the community supports them,” he said. “I just had lunch today with about six of our (officers). They felt the survey was validation of what they were feeling.”
Though the survey showed general support from Mesa for its police department, one of the areas Mayor John Giles and others pointed out for improvement was the use of force. Fifty-one percent of those who responded agreed or strongly agreed that Mesa officers use force appropriately.
That left about half that were either unsure or felt Mesa’s police do not use force appropriately.
“We can always improve on the use of force,” Cost said. “We need to do a better job of educating the community,” he added, noting he strives to have a better understanding of the department’s policies by residents.
And, Cost said, a “living dashboard” is in the works, which will provide statistics and insights on cases in which Mesa police officers use force.
He said he expects that and other improvements to the police website, such as information about complaints against officers, within three months.
That goes along with a goal of his that he said he was working on long before the Black Lives Matter movement demanded it around the country: Police transparency.
“I don’t think I’m ever going to be comfortable with how transparent we are … I just had a meeting with my staff and asked them, ‘How are we going to be even more transparent?’”
He said when the website is revamped in the coming months, “Just by a click, people will be able to see, ‘What are they doing?’ We’re going to open our doors and windows and let people come in and take a look,” Cost said.
“You can do something like that,” Cost said, referring to commissioning the survey, “and not take action. That’s where our focus is, now.”′
