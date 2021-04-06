Imagine being a teacher during the pandemic.
Now, imagine also being pregnant with a due date coinciding with dramatic school changes.
Alyssa Fisher, a first-grade teacher at Las Sendas Elementary School, was one of three Mesa Public Schools staff members who won essays in the Mesa Chamber of Commerce-sponsored “Resiliency in the Pandemic” contest.
“It was February and the reflection I saw the mirror each day looked more and more distorted, as each dress I tried made me look less like a cute teacher, and more like a pitched tent,” Fisher wrote.
“I was huge, and to top it off, the media outlets were a constant stream of endless news about a novel virus.
“I, despite being a petri dish for pregnancy hormones, remained calm. After all, the virus was in China and that felt so far away. I recall a fellow first grade teacher talking to our team at lunch one afternoon. She has a flare for the dramatics and when she proclaimed that school would be shut down soon, I truly thought she was bonkers.
“The first week of March signaled the end of third quarter and it was at this time that all teachers in the district received an email stating that we were not returning to in-person instruction. I was as shocked as I was overwhelmed.”
Fisher managed to figure out rudimentary online teaching, had her baby and jumped back into work. Not that it was easy:
“The baby blues reared their ugly head in those final weeks of the school year, and it was hard. I cannot count how many nights I sobbed and felt lost, both due to personal and professional reasons. My eyes were constantly puffy from crying and I felt like a stitched together Humpty Dumpty … all (the) while trying to teach my students about silent ‘e’ and composite shapes via the perpetually glitchy Webex.”
The teacher nails the theme of the essay contest in her conclusion.
“I have come to believe that resilience is a muscle within us. Like any muscle, it needs so go through much stress and work in order to become stronger. And, though I never thought I’d be teaching six-year-olds from my kitchen table at home, sometimes we need a little challenge to strengthen that resilience muscle.”
Gina Mazzucco went back and forth, teaching online and in-person at Skyline High School.
In her winning essay, she writes that she did as much learning as teaching.
“After reflecting on the past year, I feel accomplished by my growth as an individual and as an educator. I have acquired new resources, tools and strategies about different types of technology that I can continue to utilize in the classroom. I used the challenges created from the pandemic and chose to grow from them.
“I did not only teach my students about perseverance and resilience, instead I showed them these traits in myself over the past year. I was willing to let my students see me make mistakes and own up to them and show them that we can always improve if we put forth the effort. I hope that I have encouraged them to try something even if it seems challenging.”
Cyndi Peterson of the MPS Transportation Department had a deeply personal story to share.
As the pandemic progressed beyond toilet-paper hoarding and reality-TV binge watching, COVID-reality hit her inner circle hard:
“Friends relayed stories of loved ones that were sick. Reality of compromised parents that you could not go see … It became real when the Arizona daily reported deaths consistently were in the hundreds day after day.
“It became really real, when we ourselves contracted COVID and each breath taken for two days burned as if there was a fire in my chest. Will tomorrow be worse? Did I inadvertently infect my 74-year-old mom that I drove to the hospital the same day I realized my first symptom as she was having her own medical emergency?”
After recovering, she took the time to look in the rear-view mirror, so to speak.
“The long-term emotional toll this pandemic will inflict far outweighs the inconvenience we currently feel. I can’t hear my husband cough anymore without looking at him every single time to make sure he covered his mouth. This issue nearly took us to the brink of isolation divorce court. I see invisible droplets of virus in the air.
“So while I survived my physical bout with COVID-19, I did not survive COVID-19 unscathed. We will all see, feel, and address the world differently because of it. But THAT is resilience.”
