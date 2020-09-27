After months of anxiety and harsh words in the community, Mesa Public Schools is ready to reopen classrooms to all grades five days a week Oct. 12.
While the district will make distance learning available to students throughout the 2020-21 school year, Superintendent Dr. Andi Fourlis in a letter to parents last Thursday said that COVID-19 metrics indicated it was safe to let students into classrooms fulltime as well.
“We continue to study public health metrics and are glad to report they are improving,” Fourlis wrote.
Her letter went out the same day that the latest virus metrics were released by the county Public Health Department, showing there was a “moderate” level of COVID-19 spread across the district.
The district-wide measurements showed there were 19 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, a 2.87 percent positivity among newly tested people and that 2 percent of hospital visits showed COVID-19 symptoms.
Individual Mesa ZIP codes that worried some Governing Board members two weeks ago also showed improvement, largely moving out of any reading that indicated “substantial” virus spread.
But Fourlis also stressed two conditions must continue for the district to reopen Oct. 12:
“We remain in the 'yellow' category of minimal and moderate community spread, and public health metrics continue to remain lower than 6 percent positivity for two consecutive weeks.”
If the metrics show a 6 percent or higher positivity for two consecutive weeks, the district will continue bringing students in groups two days a week into classrooms.
All safety protocols – including mandatory masks and social distancing – will continue in the five-day in-class format.
However, social distancing likely will have to be tweaked, since the district’s latest survey showed that more students will be returning to some campuses than others.
Although administrators did not name specific schools, they told the board last week that parents who responded to the latest survey show that district-wide, two thirds of all Mesa’s approximate 60,000 students will be returning fulltime to the classroom.
Among individual schools, 29 campuses can expect 70-90 percent of all students returning while only six likely will see fewer than half of all their students at their desks fulltime.
The survey also showed 60-69 percent of students likely will return fulltime at 18 schools while 27 likely will see 50 to 59 percent of all students coming back five days a week.
The two-day schedule – with students broken into groups alphabetically and going to classrooms either Monday-Tuesday or Thursday-Friday and learning at home the other three days – went smoothly when it began Sept. 14, administrators told the board last week.
Associate Superintendent Holly Williams told the board that this uneven distribution will pose challenges in terms of social distancing and that it will have to be addressed on a school-by-school basis.
The two-day format produced concerns among principals.
All principals expressed concern about the time that teachers have to plan and execute in-class and online lessons and the lack of enough substitute teachers.
Elementary principals also want kids to be able to use playground equipment and are working on ways to make that possible.
And there is an even bigger issue looming for parents, students, teachers and administrators – failure rates.
Dr. Randy Mahlerwein, assistant superintendent overseeing the Red Mountain/Skyline area, said that while failure rates in mid-semester report cards varied among schools, they were high enough everywhere to provoke concern among parents and students.
Mahlerwein blamed the lack of engagement between students and teachers for the higher-than normal failing grades.
He said principals and teachers are working on intervention strategies to help struggling students bring up their grades and that they also are working on a checklist to give students that would show them what they have to do to get a passing grade before the semester ends.
“We want them to see there’s hope,” Mahlerwein said. “We just don’t want these kids to feel hopeless. We’re only half-way through the semester and we feel confident” many students can bring up their grades before December.
