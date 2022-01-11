Mesa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andi Fourlis is one of just 19 school leaders nationwide and the only one in Arizona selected as “2021 Superintendent to Watch” by the National School Public Relations Association.
In a year that has seen unrelenting upheaval as schools struggle to educate students while protecting their health and safety, the recognition acknowledges Fourlis’ innovative and effective use of technology to keep the school community informed.
“I am honored to be named ‘a superintendent to watch,’” Fourlis said. “Throughout the pandemic, our team has prioritized transparent, two-way communication to keep our community informed and engaged. It is rewarding to see our work recognized at a national level.”
Fourlis led the development of the district’s strategic plan and “Portrait of a Graduate” pre-pandemic while she was still deputy superintendent.
Her commitment to a strategic goal of “Engage Our Community” put into play tools that focused on creating an open, ongoing dialogue with parents and community members and integrating their preferences and observations throughout the decision-making process.
By the time she took the district helm for the 2020-2021 school year, COVID was in full swing, and her communication goals became key as the district worked to establish remote learning options and later to safely reopen schools, the association noted.
The Safe.Strong.Ready. school reopening plan, implemented on July 15, 2020, was developed by a 170-person school-opening task force under Fourlis’ guidance. It incorporated more than 27,000 survey responses from parents, students, and employees, as well as feedback from virtual community events and the advice of experts.
On July 27, 2020, the district launched Safe.Strong.Ready.Live on Facebook.
She used social media to discuss the district’s reopening strategy and tactics and had MPS leaders answer community questions on topics such as remote learning, special education, supporting young learners, health and safety and regular COVID updates.
Views ranged from 1,000 to 5,000, depending on the topic. The program transitioned into a weekly broadcast on Aug. 12, 2020, and continued through the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Embracing the needs of the Latino and Spanish speaking families, Spanish-speaking administrators hosted a Spanish-language version of the Safe.Strong.Ready. LIVE program on the district’s Spanish-language Facebook page. The Latino and Spanish-speaking community outreach also included a comprehensive website, videos demonstrating a “Day in the Life” at each school level, and health and safety videos.
Bilingual parent testimonial videos have also proven to be wildly popular, and each post results in an average of 80-100 clicks to the district’s enrollment webpage.
With the launch of two-day in-person learning Sept. 12, the district put its COVID-19 communications protocols into action. Every positive COVID-19 case that affected a school or building was shared with the community, even when the risk was minimal.
The district also launched a COVID-19 dashboard, updated weekly. Surveys were a regular part of district communications, including staff vaccine interest surveys and emotional wellness surveys using Qualtrics.
A dedicated email address, reopen@mpsaz.org, was created to respond to COVID-related questions and concerns. And when needed, Dr. Fourlis phoned and met with multiple community members and parents.
“Strong communication at the district level continues to be more important than ever in keeping school families, employees, students and community stakeholders well-informed and engaged,” said NSPRA Executive Director Barbara M. Hunter, APR. “We’re proud to recognize this year’s recipients, who are committed to championing innovative communication efforts as an integral part of their district’s success.”
Honorees must have fewer than five years of experience as superintendent and demonstrate “dynamic, fast-paced leadership with strong communication at its core.”
Honorees will also be recognized at the NSPRA 2022 National Seminar in Chicago in July.
Since the 2015-16 school year, NSPRA has recognized 101 school district leaders as superintendents to watch.
