The six candidates running for three open seats on the Mesa Public Schools Governing Board all oppose a comprehensive sex education program, agree on the district’s strengths and most think officials have done the best they could do in managing the thorny issues posed by COVID-19
The candidates – incumbent Kianna Marie Sears and Vikki Johnson, Rich Crandall, Lara Ellingson, Cara Lee Schnepf Steiner and Joe O’Reilly – gave their views on a variety of questions Sept. 10 during a 90-minute forum hosted by the Mesa Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Cigna Healthcare of Arizona. The session is archived on youtube.com and can be found by using the search term “Mesa Public Schools Board Candidate Forum.”
The Governing Board’s decision to gradually open schools prompted criticism from some parents who demanded a full reopening and some teachers who have urged that the district stay in full at-home learning.
But the candidates took no one’s side although some suggested the board and district missed opportunities.
Crandall, a former MPS board member and legislator, noted that three of his 13 children are in universities or schools where students are in classrooms on campuses where a number of safety protocols are in effect and that the district should have investigated the use of other public buildings to accommodate students whose parents wanted them in classrooms.
“We need to have extensive communication,” Crandall said. “And I want that communication to come from the local principals – that’s what I’m used to having. And then I want to see us go back and utilize all resources – the city of Mesa Library, city buildings, county buildings. If we’re worried about 3,500 people being on one campus, let’s spread it out a little bit.”
O’Reilly, director of the Arizona State University Decision Center for Educational Excellence and the former 30-year director of MPS’s Research and Evaluation Department and Student Achievement Support, expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the district’s current online learning format.
“I do believe that the people at the district have tried very hard,” he said. “I do know that students need to learn and they’re not learning very well under the current remote-learning situation. People need to be safe and people need to have choices.”
O’Reilly said that while there has been “a lot of discussion about where do we do instruction,” he has not heard much about “the how and why what we’re doing."
Of the hybrid model, which mixes in-class and in-home instruction, he said, “I don’t think it’s not as effective right now” and that “there are some places that are doing better with online instruction.”
Ellingson, a former fulltime teacher and current MPS substitute teacher, said that while MPS officials “have been trying their best,” she thinks “the paradigm should be shifted – instead of how do we keep us out of school to how do we get back in.”
“I would like to see us move to in-person five days a week – a choice for the students and teachers that want that more quickly than they’re doing,” Ellingson said, adding that the current hybrid plan “isn’t my favorite, ideal situation.”
Steiner, a retired MPS teacher and elementary school principal and department chair of Central Arizona College’s Associate of Arts in Elementary Education & Professor of Teacher Preparation Program, said that while “the district has done a nice job, I do believe there’s still that battle” between teachers who think in-class learning is unsafe and parents who demand five-day in-class learning.
“I believe that they’ve done a pretty good job on focusing on the metrics, on the data at hand,” Steiner said. “I do believe it’s a hard situation to be in as a board. I don’t believe that being unkind solves any problems and being able to be a problem solver is really an important piece of being a board member. Communication and clear and concise communication on the metrics that go with that benchmarking is really important.”
Johnson, the physician liaison for her family’s practice, Advanced Hearing Group, said it was difficult to apply hindsight to the board’s decision-making on reopening.
“I would say that the board’s done the best they could with the knowledge that they had at the time that they needed to make decisions,” Johnson said. "And I really respect the hard decisions that they had to make because it’s not easy to make those decisions when you have polarized comments coming from all directions and very strong feelings."
"The one thing that I would have really liked to see is providing N95 masks for teachers, especially now that they’re becoming more available" she continued, referring to what’s considered the most effective masks on the market.
Regretting that candidates only had a minute to answer questions as complex as the reopening one, Sears noted that as a board member, she has “been able to get behind the scenes and the compromises that have been made to get us where we are.”
“I keep hearing the people who don’t want to go back versus choice,” she said. “There is no ideal, good choice that pleases everyone. …We thought long and hard to make sure that we’re ready to meet the needs of children even though you’ve heard a lot about safety. We need to make sure our schedules are there and all the needs of children are there, so that’s what brings us to this tough time.”
On the board issue of MPS’ strengths and weaknesses, the candidates uniformly cited the expertise of district teachers and staff as well as the community’s support of the school system ranked high, although several said the board needed to rebuild trust and increase transparency.
But the candidates differed somewhat on where they thought the district needs to shore up its effectiveness.
“We’ve really got a few different challenges,” Crandall said. "Number one – choice. We have demographic shifts that require a different approach to education. They’ve got the students who are not succeeding under our current education model. We need to be innovative.
“We also have increased competition and Mesa needs to step up,” he continued. “Parents are looking for different choices. I firmly believe in school choice, but that means Mesa has to offer the options that meet the needs of parents.”
Steiner praised the district’s “portrait of a graduate” that emphasizes preparing students for life after high school whether it be college or the workforce.
“There are so many strengths that we have at the moment,” Steiner said. “There’s always room for improvement and I think that’s true of life as well. I believe that platform of strengthening our community, strengthening the trust that we hold for the board is very important and I think I can offer a lot.”
Calling the district’s diversity a strength, Sears said, “Our greatest challenge with Mesa Public Schools is the 21st century and the uncertainty. It’s about caring together and being built up as well as getting the educational resources and realizing that times are changing and we have to change…It’s time that we incorporate a lot of 21st century thinking, including moving on to include everyone to make Mesa Mesa strong.”
Johnson praised the wide variety of choice in school programs and said, “I think that trust is a big issue right now with our district and I think it’s important that we rebuild that trust because in the past, we’ve always had really large and strong support from our community.
"And so I think that we need to work with them. You want meetings, a little bit extra focus on transparency over the next couple of years so that we get the support back as quickly as possible and we can continue moving forward as a strong community and a strong school district.”
O’Reilly praised the city’s involvement in helping the district achieve academic success, and specifically cited its decision to allocate money to buy laptops for needy students so they could participate in online learning and Mayor John Giles’ program to have 3- and 4-year-old children ready for kindergarten.
Ellingson said one of the challenges facing the district stems from the fallout of the pandemic – primarily the community division over when to reopen classrooms five days a week.
“We need to reunify our district,” she said. “We need to reunify teachers and parents and know that we’re working together. We need to help with the learning loss that’s happened in our children, and also there’s going to be many social and emotional needs from this and we will need to be able to work with that and work with the children and families.”
On having the district and the business community work together to prepare students for life after high school, Sears said the district needs to approach businesses and “let us know what you need, help us design what you need and let’s have those internships, those externships.”
She said skills and academics “have to come together” and that students need both critical thinking and practical skills.
Steiner said, “I believe that Mesa Public School’s has done a really good job of preparing students for college and/or career choice.
She agreed with Sears that an emphasis should be placed on “breaking down those barriers, providing internships or apprenticeships, to be able to help students move forward.”
Crandall applauded those responses, but noted how he recently had to work with Cochise County and the East Valley Institute of Technology to set up a training program in response to Amazon’s request for a program that trained young people as cloud-computing managers because Maricopa County couldn’t move fast enough to institute a program in its community colleges.
Noting Cochise County will start that kind of training program in January, Crandall said:
“We don’t have that ability yet in Mesa to move that quickly, but we can get there. And so, if you’re going to meet the needs and the demands of the workforce today, you have to be able to move as quickly as they do. That’s something I’ll push for hard on the board.”
Ellingson said, “We want to be able to work with our communities and businesses here in Mesa because they’re awesome. Partnerships and interests like you mentioned before are a great idea.”
Johnson said a greater emphasis on skill training is essential, partly because of the cost of college and the difficulty many college grads encounter in trying to find a job after graduation.
“We need to make sure that there’s a balance in what we’re promoting” and that “a white-collar position is not any better than a blue color position,” she said.
“If they work on a skill and they decide they want to go to college, they could be making real money while they’re in college versus flipping burgers and waiting to get their careers going and be very in debt,” Johnson said.
O’Reilly said he surveys high school grads annually and that “99 percent said ‘I need to further my education,’ 85 percent said ‘I’m going on to college right after high school' and yet “only over half show up, only about 28 percent get a degree within six years.”
“We’re not even producing enough students to replace the people we have now in the community,” O’Reilly said. “We have thousands of graduates every year. We only have hundreds of concentrators in career technical education. …I think this is a very important topic that we have to prepare students. I don’t think we’re doing a good enough job and we have to really step up on what we’re doing to serve our students.”
(1) comment
When are all the signs going to come down? And why are they allowed at street corners anyway? It's very difficult to make a right turn on red when the signs block all visibility. This is especially true at McKellips and Greenfield. I won't vote for anyone who isn't considerate of my safety on the road.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.