The Mesa Public Schools Governing Board approved a plan recommended by administration to raise base salaries and retention bonuses for staff next year.
The raises are not as large as teachers pushed for, but Superintendent Andi Fourlis said that the approved pay bump would give the district the “most competitive plan in the East Valley.”
“We will become one of two districts with a starting salary above $50,000,” Fourlis said.
The average salary for MPS teachers is roughly $62,000.
The package adopted by the board gives a 4% increase in salary or $1.25 more per hour, whichever is higher, to staff and a $2,000 retention bonus to current employees who stay on for next year.
The $2,000 stipend is not as generous as the $3,000 retention stipend staff received this year, but it is higher than the $1,000 or $1,500 recommended at the previous board meeting.
Assistant Superintendent Scott Thompson said the compensation plan was based on the assumption of a 2% funding increase from the state to account for inflation, the minimum required.
He noted that the Arizona State Legislature had not finalized a budget, and he pledged to revisit the pay plan if legislators approved an increase for inflation greater than 2%.
Board members who argued at the previous board meeting for giving the maximum raises and bonuses under consideration seemed to struggle with their votes to approve the current compromise.
One of the advocates for the higher pay package, Kiana Sears, abstained from voting, explaining that it was to show her support for higher pay.
The board heard impassioned comments from two MPS teachers before the vote. Both noted that teachers are struggling with burnout and seeing colleagues step away from the system.
“I’m angry, I am exhausted, and I am tired of being resilient,” Mandy Dart said. “I’ve watched teacher after teacher at their schools resign this year.”
Board member Marcie Hutchinson noted there were 180 retirements and resignations from MPS this year.
Dart added that when she logged into meet and confer meetings, in which administration and MPS employee groups met to discuss compensation, she felt like teacher’s stories of hardships were minimized and dismissed.
“We have to dismantle the culture of teacher self-sacrifice that lives in our schools,” Dart continued. “Language such as ‘doing whatever it takes,’ weaponizing data, moralizing working beyond contractual hours and rewarding going above and beyond, these are all symptomatic of toxic culture.”
Kelly Berg, president of the Mesa Educators Association, thanked the board for the pay increases currently planned.
“MEA understands that until the state legislature changes, we are dealing with smaller amounts than we wish,” Berg said. “We appreciate the amount that was added to the base so it can impact future pay.”
But Berg, a math teacher, also echoed Dart’s concerns about a crisis in educators leaving the profession.
“We are losing too many educators,” Berg said, pausing her comments to suppress emotion. “I’m trying not to cry, but the loss is real when you see colleagues walking away. And it’s not just MEA members, it’s teachers across the hall. Three in my hallway alone are not coming back.”
Berg asked the board to consider ways to reduce workloads on teachers.
“That’s something that we can do without compensating teachers financially,” she said.
Board President Jenny Richardson reiterated that the board would convene to consider a modified pay package if the legislature makes more money available.
“Sometimes it feels inadequate to say we’re gonna keep working on this,” Richardson said, “but we aren’t done. We’re not giving up and we appreciate and understand how tired everyone is. Students are tired. Families are tired. Staff are tired. The administrators are tired.”
The board passed the compensation plan 3-0 with one member absent and one member abstaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.