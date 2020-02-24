More development is getting underway at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport after Caliente Construction Inc., last week broke ground for a combination office-hangar building for Aviation Performance Solutions.
APS is the largest provider of upset prevention and recovery training in the world.
Caliente, an Arizona general contractor, said it collaborated with architect Dekker Perich Sabatini on the $9 million development, which will include 10,000 square feet of office and training space on two levels and a 14,000-square-foot hangar.
“The new facility will provide airplane pilots with the advanced skills to overcome the No. 1 cause of aviation-related fatalities – loss of control in-flight,” a spokesman said.
Aviation Performance’s new headquarters facility complex will be two separate developments at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
“The expansion by APS at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport with these two all-new facilities underscores our commitment to the economic growth of the region, creating jobs and expanding our ability to meet a major shift in demand for our unique flight training services,” said Paul B.J. Ransbury, CEO of Aviation Performance Solutions.
“We help pilots bring everyone home safely. Our team is dedicated to saving lives in aviation by aggressively solving the top threat to commercial flight operations worldwide.”
The first, now under construction, will also include a second-floor lounge with an outdoor viewing deck looking onto flight activities. The remainder of the second floor will be occupied by the APS corporate offices.
“The facility is designed to have a modern aviation aesthetic with sweeping curves and abundance of glass and natural light,” a spokesman said.
Caliente Construction President/CEO Lorraine Bergman, said, “This is an important project which will boost the area’s economy and bring international attention to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.”
The second development on the property is a speculative hangar-office building with 4,000 square feet of office space and 35,000 square feet for the hangar.
The hangar will be “large enough to house multiple G650 aircraft,” a spokesman said.
Both facilities are easily accessible from main airport roads and provide direct access to flight operations from the hangar areas as well as parking.
The project is expected to be completed by January 2021.
