An expensive obstacle won’t halt the construction of Eco Mesa, a high-end sustainable apartment complex that will rise over a downtown Mesa parking lot, attracting a higher-income clientele.
City officials anxious to see the trendy six- or seven-story apartment complex have agreed to move an antiquated electric duct bank that otherwise would block the development at a cost of nearly $600,000 to move the $30 million project into high gear.
They also agreed to a tax incentive program, realizing the city derives no property tax or other income from the project site – a free parking lot at Pepper Place and Robson Street across the IDEA Museum.
City Manager Chris Brady said the antiquated electrical line would eventually need to be upgraded anyway because it lacks the capacity to support more intensive uses than retail shops require.
“I can’t remember the last time, if ever, I was excited about an apartment complex,’’ Mayor John Giles said.
“This is a public parking lot. It’s generating no income to the city,’’ he said, calling the tax incentive “a non-issue.’’
“Our electrical system downtown is antiquated and out of date. That infrastructure needs to be dug up and replaced. It’s something we would have been doing anyway,’’ Giles said.
Downtown Councilwoman Jen Duff also strongly supported the project, but asked that downtown businesses receive consideration from the city and the developer during construction.
She said parking spaces need to be available for customers during Eco Mesa’s construction.
“I think it’s a remarkable project that will put downtown Mesa on the map. It stands above the others in high density living,’’ Duff said. “We need to take care of our merchants through the development agreement.’’
Eco Mesa will have 102 units, catering to renters who are likely will to spend more for the location and to live in a sustainable building, said Jeff McVay, downtown transformation manager.
He said the new building will be 85 percent sustainable, thanks to a solar panel array on the roof. A rainwater catchment system will recycle water that otherwise would have been wasted to water the landscaping.
“We will not lose the benefit of that site as it is used today,’’ he said, because Eco Mesa will deed over the 76 new, covered parking spaces to the city.
McVay said the city will sell the acre of land to the developer, Eco Habitat, for the market price of $325,000 and receive another $320,000 in construction sales taxes off the project, compensating for the cost of moving the electrical line.
A development agreement being negotiated with Eco Habitat, a developer with a lofty reputation, would include a Government Property Lease Excise Tax, which saves Eco Habitat about $205,000 in property taxes.
The GPLET replaces a property tax with an excise tax, which would be waived for eight years. The property is technically owned by the city during this period and deeded back to the developer when it expires.
McVay said Mesa anticipated about $32,000 a year in revenue after the GPLET expires.
Mesa granted a similar deal to the WM Grace Construction Company for The Landing at Fiesta Village, an apartment complex planned to replace the crumbling Fiesta Village shopping center, a longtime eyesore across from Fiesta Mall.
He said the developer, Eco Habitat of Phoenix, has a top reputation based upon two projects near Margaret T. Hance Park in central Phoenix, Portland on the Park and Portland Place.
McVay said the developer has financing arranged through an Opportunity Zone investor, but that all approvals must be in place by Sept. 15. He said he will bring the development agreement before the council when it returns from a summer break in late August.
“I love this project. I love the sustainable part,’’ said council member Kevin Thompson, adding that he would welcome such a development in his southeast Mesa district. “We are taking an under-performing piece of property and selling it for $325,000.’’
He said the renters at Eco Mesa would have disposable income to support area businesses.
“That’s more people downtown, more business, a more viable downtown,’’ Councilman Dave Luna said. “I’m happy to have this developer come to Mesa.’’
