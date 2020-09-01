A trio of restaurateurs thinks east Mesa could use some more Mexican restaurants.
So, this week they’re opening the Valley’s eighth Mr. Mesquite Taqueria at 1222 S. Crismon Road – and offering some prizes and giving teachers and church members a taste in advance.
Students and staff from local schools and members of nearby churches can sign up by 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, for a complimentary meal later tomorrow by going to mrmesquite.splashthat.com and picking a time when they want to come in.
And when Mr. Mesquite opens for business at 10 a.m. Sept. 5, the first 50 guests will score a free taco a week for six months while the first 200 can snag free swag bags packed with branded stadium cups, hats, masks and other surprises.
Brothers Naser and Ahman Alatrash, together with Will Abdallah founded Mr. Mesquite four years ago in Scottsdale and later opened their second eatery in Tempe.
“Mr. Mesquite’s goal is to bring our authentic meets modern Mexican concept to every city in Arizona,” Naser said.
“After revamping our design,” he continued, “we wanted Mesa to be one of the first communities to showcase our new design concept. While Mesa already has some great local spots to eat, it could definitely use some more quality Mexican restaurants in the area.”
He said as they surveyed the city, “we were approached by so many incredible locals that were not only helpful but also voiced so much excitement for our concept to break into the Mesa market. We hope to make Mesa proud and become a household name soon.”
Mr. Mesquite’s newest location will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night eats and will join seven others already in operation across the Phoenix metro area.
It boasts of “inventive, authentic takes on street food and modern Mexican” tacos, burritos, protein bowls and quesadillas.
They’ve also become the go-to spot for Taco Tuesdays with $1.99 mesquite-grilled tacos.
Information: EatMrMesquite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.