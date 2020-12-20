A Mesa woman was given a new Mazda by a Scottsdale dealership as part of the manufacturer’s “Mazda Heroes” campaign that singles out people who go the extra mile to help their communities.
Substitute teacher Cari Williams had been nominated for the car by her husband after she worked to help nursing homes and hospitals get necessary personal protective equipment.
“She leveraged her sewing skills and created a pattern and step-by-step video showing how to create both gowns and masks,” Mazda said, adding that video has garnered 40,000 views.
“Her creative approach to the challenging shortages helped provide PPE for more than just her community. In addition, Cari made and collected hundreds of washable gowns and masks and donated them to vulnerable local medical staff,” the company added.
People dropped off fabric and her entire family sewed gowns and masks that they donated to local hospitals and facilities.
“What has really stuck out to me during this whole process was the good in the world,” said Williams, said during a TV interview after Marc Dubowy of Mark Mazda in Scottsdale presented her with the new set of wheels.
“We hope these cars are some form of payback,” said Dubowy.
The giveaway was part of a nationwide program recognizing 50 community heroes throughout the country.
“The initiative was created by Mazda to shine a light on individuals across the country who have tirelessly dedicated themselves to their communities throughout 2020 and acknowledge the impact their efforts have made on those around them,” according to the company.
A Mazda spokesperson said they heard “countless stories of people like Williams putting others first and the positive impact of their work in local communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.