Hundreds of Mesa residents will be getting calls from the city this week, but don’t worry: this is not a scam and they are not asking for money.
Instead, 100 city employees participating in the new Mesa Cares program will use contact lists from the various departments to reach out to residents and learn how they are being affected by the COVID-19 crisis and what the city can do to help.
The information from the telephone surveys will be presented to the Mesa City Council on April 14 and will influence how millions of dollars from the federal Cares Act will be put to the best use possible.
Mesa expects to receive about $4.6 million from the Cares Act for its response to COVID-19, starting in late April.
The funds are intended to cover a wide range of needs, ranging from rental and utility assistance for low- and moderate-income families, to getting the homeless off the streets.
Part of that effort is focused on slowing the spread of COVID-19, protecting the public health by isolating the homeless who display signs of carrying the deadly virus, such as a cough or a fever.
“All of our departments have connections with various groups. That’s the plan, to blanket these groups,’’ Assistant City Manager Kari Kent said. “We have so many departments stepping up. We want to assist our residents as best we can. We want to reach out to the community and see what the needs are.’’
Kent said she anticipates city employees making “hundreds and hundreds’’ of calls from a virtual call center, with most employees working from home and maybe a few of them located in the libraries in case technical issues need to be worked out.
Library employees also will field phone calls Mesa residents, hoping to connect them with the services they need. The new Mesa hotline is (480) 644-CARE. Residents can also get information about the COVID-19 response by going to www.mesaaz.gov/mesacares.
“Our libraries are going to be our knowledge center. As we bring programs on board, they will be the hub of the city,’’ Kent said.
The library employees are pitching in, despite facing potential budget cuts that could endanger their jobs and dealing with their grief from losing a fellow employee who died suddenly after suffering from some potential COVID-19 symptoms.
After receiving proposals from non-profits, the city plans to plow $1.6 million in federal funds into the initial emergency response to COVID-19, and is making plans on how to target and spend millions more from the federal Cares Act.
City Manager Chris Brady said that employees of departments whose facilities have been closed because of COVID-19, such as libraries, parks and museums, have been reassigned to organize the relief efforts.
“We want to keep our employees busy and they want to do something to help,’’ Brady said, with federal dollars possibly paying for some of their salaries. “We need to get money into the hands of our non-profits as much as possible.’’
The first wave of additional money from the $2 trillion-dollar Cares Act is expected to arrive in Mesa about a month from now, Brady said.
Mesa’s community development block grant funding is expected to increase from $3.7 million this year to more than $10 million over a two-year period for prevention, preparedness and response to COVID-19.
Emergency solution grants – a second category aimed more at preventing homelessness and helping the homeless – will increase from more than $308,000 to $2.8 million.
Brady said the city is seeking proposals from experienced non-profit agencies, which know how to properly handle federal dollars and account for their use, a necessity that protects the city from being forced to reimburse the federal government at a later date.
He hopes to brief the council on some of these proposals next week.
“Hopefully, we will have programs in place so that we can get these dollars out as soon as possible,’’ he said.
The overwhelming job of responding to the crisis prompted a debate on setting priorities, with Vice Mayor Mark Freeman and Councilman Kevin Thompson saying that struggling Mesa residents – many of whom are seniors or have lost their jobs – should be a higher priority than the transient homeless population.
Freeman said the long line of more than 2,000 cars that stretched around the Mesa Convention Center for a United Food Bank event March 27 demonstrates that many Mesa residents are hurting and need immediate help.
“I was astounded by the turnout,’’ Freeman said. “I would like to see a large amount allocated toward residents of our community.’’
Thompson said he would like to see a higher priority on the needs of Mesa residents than isolating the homeless.
“Our community is going to be in dire straits. A lot of people are living on the edge. I think sometimes it’s easier to keep people from falling into homelessness than to get them out of homelessness,’’ he said.
Thompson said many homeless people don’t want to live in shelters and just want to be left alone.
“I would hate to see a lot of our funding pushed to an entire class of individuals who really don’t want it, when we have an entire society of taxpaying citizens, the low and moderate income and seniors, who truly need help in this time of crisis,’’ he said.
Rent and utility assistance for low- and moderate-income families, especially those who recently lost jobs from the COVID-related economic implosion, are included as priorities in the immediate assistance plan.
But Deputy City Manager Natalie Lewis, who is developing the plan, said the homeless cannot be neglected because they are potential carriers of COVID-19.
“We know the homeless population is part and parcel to responding to COVID and slowing this down,’’ Lewis said.
Mayor John Giles said there is no doubt that a quarantine of homeless people who may be carrying COVID-19 is an essential part of any strategy in protecting public health against the virus spreading.
“One of the few things that are a clear priority is the elderly and other high-risk populations, including the homeless,’’ he said. “I don’t think it’s up for reasonable debate.’’
Bruce Liggett, Maricopa County’s Human Services director, said he is hoping to expand a screening program that began at Phoenix’s Human Services Campus recently in response to the outbreak.
“We are isolating the vulnerable people,’’ Liggett said.
He said Circle the City, which specializes in treating the homeless, is screening for symptoms of COVID-19 even though tests remain in short supply and has set up a 60-bed facility. He said he has no knowledge of any homeless person testing positive, but he wouldn’t be surprised if someone is carrying the virus.
“We have a list of hotels and facilities that we are checking out,’’ Liggett said. “I think everybody is going to step up. I’m really confident we are going to get this done.’’
Liggett said he would prefer a closed medical facility for the program and that he is looking for potential sites in the East and West Valley. He said A New Leaf and Community Bridges are among the “strong players’’ in the East Valley.
“This is a public health crisis,’’ Liggett said. “The number of homeless on the streets has been going up for three or four years.’’
Liggett said the federal government is cutting red tape, allowing agencies to put the funds to good use sooner.
“It’s going to help us amazingly,’’ he said.
Lewis said at least three motels in Mesa have agreed to provide space to isolate infected homeless as part of the regional plan.
Her proposal for immediate help includes additional shelter space at non-profits for homeless who do not have COVID-19 symptoms but still fall into a high-risk group. She said the Mesa United Way has proposed paying for hotel rooms to help.
Another proposal would give Aster Aging, a non-profit which operates the Mesa senior centers, a grant to buy a new oven and steamer to increase the capacity of Mesa’s Meals on Wheels program, Lewis said.
Mesa Fire Chief Mary Cameli said she anticipates hospitalizations from COVID-19 cases to peak in late April and early May, based upon computer models, with the state expected to need 4,800 beds to treat COVID patients.
The city took one additional protective step by closing all playgrounds and most restrooms at parks, with the exception of large parks such as Pioneer, Red Mountain and Riverview.
Although playgrounds are now covered with yellow police tape, the public is still welcome to use the parks, as long as social distancing practices are observed.
In closing the playgrounds, Brady said the city is sending a message about limiting social gatherings and eliminating another place where the virus could be transmitted.
“This is going to be one of the largest challenges we have experienced in our lifetimes,’’ Giles said.
