Mesa is upping the ante on its investment with Benedictine University by spending another $2 million-plus on the university’s downtown campus.
The City Council on Jan. 25 approved an amendment to Mesa’s agreement with Benedictine for use of the city-owned building at 225 E. Main St.
The amendment will allow Mesa to spend $1.7 million on the construction phase of a project to accommodate Benedictine’s partnership with CO+HOOTS, a privately run enterprise that offers services to budding entrepreneurs, start-ups and small businesses.
The project’s total price tag, including design, is $2.15 million.
Renovations will include work on vacant areas of the second and third floors of the former South Side Hospital, which Benedictine occupied when it set up shop in Mesa in 2013. The space will accommodate not only CO+HOOTS itself, but academic programs in the field of entrepreneurship.
Mesa expects the effort to create at least 300 jobs over the next 10 years.
“The presence of CO+HOOTS will complement the city’s goals of increasing higher education opportunities and the growth and development of the downtown innovation district,” according to a staff report to the City Council.
CO+HOOTS was founded in Phoenix in 2010 by Jenny Poon and Odeen Domingo in response to the Great Recession, and since then has provided services to nearly 300 small businesses.
