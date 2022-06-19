With the July 4 holiday approaching, Mesa police and fire and medical officials briefed the City Council on plans for enforcing fireworks laws this year during its June 16 discussion session.
Several council members said they are inundated with calls and emails each year complaining about fireworks.
Mesa PD Commander Mike Beaton told council members that the department receives about 1,300 calls related to fireworks annually, concentrated around the Fourth of July and Memorial Day.
Vice Mayor Jenn Duff said illegal use of fireworks is “very disruptive to people’s lives, their pets, PTSD for veterans, the list goes on.”
City Manager Chris Brady promised that the city was planning “a new level of enforcement” this year, but council members appeared skeptical that officials could deliver results on what has been a stubborn issue.
There are two categories of fireworks abuse in Mesa: legal fireworks being discharged outside of allowed dates, and the discharge of firework types that are always illegal in Arizona.
State law regulates the dates that “permissible consumer fireworks” can be sold and used in Arizona. These are pyrotechnics that stay on the ground or are hand-held, like sparklers, fountains and wheels.
In the summer, dates when legal fireworks can be used are June 24 through July 6.
As far as illegal fireworks, “a good way to define or know what an illegal firework is,” Mesa Fire and Medical Deputy Chief Steve Warden said, “is anything that is designed to become aerial, that has a report, like a bang or explosion … all the iterations of those things like Roman candles, mortars, … skyrockets, bottle rockets – all of those items are illegal fireworks.”
Beaton outlined changes in fireworks enforcement this year. He said that first, police are partnering with Mesa Fire and Medical on inspections of fireworks vendors, 21 of which have applied to set up kiosks in Mesa.
During those inspections, the police will ensure there are no illegal fireworks for sale. In addition to shadowing fire and medical on their routine inspections, police will also conduct “surprise inspections” on fireworks kiosks.
There will also be fliers and media releases to educate the public on what is legal and illegal in Arizona and where legal fireworks are permitted.
“We also have uniformed enforcement as well as plainclothes enforcement plans,” Beaton said. “The gist of the plan will be involving education and enforcement. Officers will be expected to take some sort of action on a fireworks call.”
“Either educate the people (in violation) and then document that in the call comments so that follow-on officers know that they’ve already been educated, and it may be time to take some enforcement,” Beaton continued.
Council members wanted to drill down a little bit on the details on enforcement.
“Our constituents have frustration on how to control it in their neighborhoods when they know illegal fireworks are going on,” Duff asked Beaton. “What’s your advice?”
“Always call if you see something,” Beaton said, adding that enforcing prohibitions on illegal fireworks is inherently difficult.
“The hard part is … we have to have the evidence that this person actually violated the law of the city code,” Beaton said. “If we pull up and we see someone shooting a firework, we can take action on that. … If we see a group of people that could have possibly been shooting this off – educate.”
Councilwoman Julie Spilsbury wanted to see more proactive patrolling on nights when fireworks are a problem.
She told Beaton that residents just believe there will be no consequences for firing off illegal fireworks, so they cross state lines and purchase “thousands of dollars worth” of banned pyrotechnics.
“Has there been discussions that you’re going to actually maybe try a little bit harder on Fourth of July night to go out to enforce?” Spilsbury asked.
People might change their behavior, she said, if they “realize that these (police) cars are out driving around, they could be coming around the corner any minute.”
In his response, Beaton focused again on responding to calls, saying, “the expectation is if you’re on a call, take some sort of action, whether it’s education, gathering names.”
“It’s fun. I get it,” Spilsbury said of shooting off illegal fireworks, “but I care more about the babies, the autistic kids, the older people … dogs are important, too. It just is very, very disruptive to a lot of people’s lives, and it happens for hours and hours and hours and hours.”
(1) comment
It's not fun - if you want big fireworks go see a show run by professionals. Don't do it in your neighborhood.
