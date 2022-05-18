The state’s next big chip maker may get its start in downtown Mesa if City Council approves a new economic development project.
Potato chip maker, that is.
The city is planning to move forward on a partnership with economic development nonprofit First Local Arizona to open a food business incubator at 111 W. Main St. in Mesa.
The vacant building is next to the Nile Theater and once housed a Catholic Books and Gifts store. The “Newsboy” statue stands on the sidewalk in front of the building.
Mesa’s Downtown Transformation Manager Jeff McVay is slated and will ask Mesa City Council tomorrow, May 16, to approve a purchase of the property for $1.6 million.
At a discussion session last week, McVay said the city will use American Rescue Plan Act funds to buy the property and renovate the building. The city estimates the total cost of the project, including the purchase and remodeling, will be $3 to $3.5 million.
The city plans to have the space ready in a year to a year-and-a-half, at which point the city will lease the building to Local First Arizona and let the organization manage the incubator.
The idea is to provide new food businesses based in Mesa, such as restaurants, caterers or food manufacturers, with a commercial kitchen, classes and other resources for growing their companies.
Local First Arizona currently operates two community kitchens in Arizona. The goal of the kitchens is to remove barriers to quality commercial production space while businesses are getting started. One community kitchen is located in Phoenix and the other is in Mesa, at the El Rancho del Sol apartments.
McVay said he and Local First envision a shared kitchen and dining area on the first floor of the Main Street building. There is also a 5,993 square foot basement in the building that McVay said offers many options for supporting fledgling businesses.
“The basement is going to be an excellent opportunity for instruction space, as well as … caterers or at one point … the First Local kitchen they had a potato chip manufacturer,” McVay said. “I think Local First was very excited when they got to see the basement and what the possibilities are for them.”
McVay said that the incubator would help Mesa develop its own successful local food and dining brands rather than having to import concepts from other parts of the Valley.
“This is one way that we can help try and continue to build our own (restaurants) so that we aren’t having to go and ask for the chain that’s in Gilbert to come to me,” he said. “We would rather be able to create our own chain that’s going to go to Gilbert down the road.”
Vice Mayor Jenn Duff praised the project. She said a business incubator like this would be especially important as downtown develops with projects like ASU at Mesa City Center.
“I think a lot of downtowns early on have a lot of local businesses, but as rents go up and it becomes more expensive, that’s difficult to hang on to,” Duff said.
The project, she said, would help to “keep that ecosystem of local business which would deeply value and gives us character in our historic downtown.”
