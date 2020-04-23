A group of Mesa engineering teachers are doing their part to help healthcare workers on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19.
Randall Kirby, the career and technical education specialist for the district, as well as Westwood engineering teacher Tom Saxon and Red Mountain engineering teacher Shane Bycott, set out to create 1,000 3D printed headbands for Banner healthcare workers to attach to face shields in an effort to keep them safe when treating coronavirus patients. The project came to fruition when Kirby was contacted by his brother-in-law, who is a nurse specialist for the ICU at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa.
Some headbands had already been created healthcare workers there, but they realized more would likely be needed.
“Essentially, we just saw a need and realized it was something we could do,” Kirby said. “We figured we had lots of 3D printers so we decided to put them altogether and try to do what we can.”
Kirby, Saxon and Bycott started creating prototypes, but shortly after received files created by David Payne, a senior software developer at General Motors, that cut down the printing time.
Students from Westwood and Red Mountain expressed interest in the project and were used as resources at times. Bycott said the printing lab at Red Mountain houses both high school and junior high printers, all in different conditions. If he ran into problems with one, students were able to help him resolve the issue and increase production.
“They were all chiming in with how they could help,” Bycott said. “It was nice having a couple of my students able to reach out. It was cool to chat with them virtually to keep moving forward.”
Each headband takes a little over 2 hours to print. The three worked virtually nonstop for a week to complete their goal of 1,000 headbands on Wednesday.
The headbands are made of a plastic material curved to fit the forehead. Points along the front can be connected to the plastic sign material banner employees laser cut for the shield. Another piece is placed at the bottom to make sure the plastic stays curved to cover the individual’s face.
Due to a shortage of elastic, tourniquets were used to wrap around the back of the head to secure the shield. Holes were punched along the tourniquet to tighten or loosen it.
“They’ve been very well-received,” said Michael McNeilis, the ICU RN operations support specialist for Banner. “There were physician groups seeing patients at different parts of the hospital that really needed them. Because we were able to get them so quickly, I was able to get them hooked up with some.”
There has been a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers since the pandemic reached the United States. With an influx in demand for N95 facemasks, physicians were left short-handed without the ability to properly sanitize after each patient. But with the use of the headbands created by Mesa Public Schools and face shields, masks are able to be reused.
Like any new equipment Banner receives, there were some hoops to jump through in order to obtain the 1,000 headbands from Mesa Public Schools.
Once Banner Clinical Supply Program Director Lindsay Lynch received the initial prototype, she set forth with attempting to expedite the normally long process of approving new equipment.
“Because of the pandemic we have going on, I called our corporate folks and told them they needed to look at this and look at it now,” Lynch said. “They looked at the prototype and the material we used for the shield and it was approved.”
Doubling as a nurse for Banner who used to work in the ICU, Lynch recognized the dire need to protect healthcare workers.
“There would be no way I would be going into a COVID room without protection,” Lynch said. “Knowing they had the design and that (Michael) had already found resources with the gal at the sign shop, he did all the work. They just needed help pushing it through.”
There has been an outpouring of support for healthcare workers since the pandemic started hitting the United States and Arizona.
McNeilis said along with the public’s willingness to donate PPE in the form of homemade masks and headbands from MPS, he’s received gratitude from everyday citizens at stores.
“I would stop by Home Depot for something after work and be wearing my scrubs, looking like a nurse and I don’t think people even thought about me being in my scrubs before,” McNeilis said. “Now, it can be a bit overwhelming at times. When I do have to make a stop while wearing my scrubs, people look at you a little differently. To be able to have [the respect of the] community in general so well and how fast this project went through, it was an indication of how much support we have in the community.”
McNeilis said enough headbands and face shields were created that he can now give them to Banner’s supply chain for them to be distributed out to other area hospitals.
“It’s good to be useful,” Saxon said of the impact he and the others are making. “That would be my summary of it. It’s not any extra burden. It’s work worth doing. That would be the best way to put it.”
