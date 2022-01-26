Good help is hard to find these days. Plus, it’s expensive.
As employers nationwide clamor for qualified workers, Mesa is finding it harder to staff the vital departments that help keep the city healthy and safe.
Teri Overbey, the city’s human resources director, told the City Council on Jan. 13 that despite an aggressive program of pay raises and bonuses, Mesa is finding it harder to keep people on payroll.
“It is a trend that everyone is experiencing,” Overbey said.
Out of about 4,000 positions, Mesa reported 258 vacancies in 2019, 295 in 2020, and 468 in fiscal 2021, Overbey said.
The turnover rate in 2019 was nearly 9 percent and by 2021 climbed to 11.7 percent. Those are not all resignations – retirements, dismissals and deaths are counted, too.
As an example of how the City is trying to recruit, Overbey cited the Mesa Police Department, which offers a $3,500 hiring bonus to new officers. Half of that is payable after 30 days, the other half after completion of field training.
There’s $500 extra if a police recruit has a bachelor’s degree and $1,000 if he or she comes in with a master’s degree.
That’s still lower than the $7,500 the Phoenix Police Department is paying recruits to shore up a staffing level that is now close to the bare minimum officials say they need to maintain patrols.
Mesa also offers a $5,000 hiring bonus for offers who come laterally in from other cities’ departments. And detention officers are getting a $2,000 hiring bonus.
The problem of keeping employees extends even to seasonal workers in the Parks and Recreation Department, which is offering a $500 bonus to those who stay on board through the season for which they were hired. Lifeguards and swimming instructors also are now reimbursed for the cost of their training.
City Manager Chris Brady said the private sector has lured away some of the city’s essential water plant operators.
The expanding Intel complex in Chandler and a new semiconductor plant in north Phoenix require water plant operators. “We lost four of our plant operators and we’re getting ready to lose more,” Brady said.
To fight back, Mesa is offering a $3,500 hiring bonus for water plant operators and $1,000 to any employee who recommends a new hire for that department.
Apart from the bonuses, Mesa has found it necessary to ramp up pay across the board.
Each position comes with a range of salaries, and just to get people on board means the city has to bring them on at a higher step in their position’s pay range than before, rather than at entry level.
And, Overbey said, when employees get job offers from outside, the city must counter those offers with higher pay.
Hoping to keep people on staff, the city gave every employee a $2,000 bonus in January 2021. At the same time, it raised each position pay range 5 percent and gave everyone a 3 percent raise.
Another across-the-board $2,000 bonus is coming on Jan. 31, as well as another 5 percent raise in pay ranges and a 5 percent raise for every employee. Sworn police officers will get an additional $2,500 bonus, and Brady said firefighters also will receive extra compensation. Further raises are projected for July.
Further, Overbey said, “We’ve had to offer performance awards, additional benefits, things like that to try to remain competitive.”
Brady said the raises are necessary in the face of the nation’s worst inflation in 40 years. “What our employees were making six months ago, a year ago, with inflation the net result is less buying power,” Brady said.
On the flip side of that, Brady said, higher prices mean that Mesa is collecting more sales taxes, which help pay for the raises.
“I think this is a good formula to try to keep our employees,” District 5 Councilman David Luna said. “We certainly don’t want to lose them. They have institutional knowledge as well as their expertise. We have to do everything we can to make sure that they stay here.”
