Moms typically live longer than dads: On average, American men have a life expectancy of 76 years, with women living five years longer.
So Mesa mothers like Edna Mae Troupa (four daughters) and Mary Lou Kipp (four sons) have to get used to sailing solo in their twilight years.
While holidays like Mother’s Day are typically bright spots, this time last year, a raging COVID-19 pandemic dimmed celebrations.
“I’m a farm girl and I’m kind of tough,” said Troupa, who could be called a real trooper. “I’m trying during the pandemic not to worry.”
Kipp, who could be called a real pip, added, “We were really shut down. But the staff here is great. They made it possible for us to keep on.”
The two friends live in nearby apartments at Fellowship Square Historic Mesa.
Even when COVID-19 was tearing through senior facilities and killing many 75 and older, they were able to maintain some semblance of normal life; last Mother’s Day, nearby family members picked them up for in-home celebrations.
Such was not the case at many other senior living centers around Mesa.
At Legacy Retirement Residence of Mesa, “during COVID, they were not allowed to leave the grounds,” said Mailani Fernandez, the facility’s recreation and transportation director. “The only way they could leave was going to a doctor’s appointment.”
Finally, after nearly a year of lock-down conditions, restrictions have been lifted at Legacy and other senior facilities.
“We’ve been able to have visitors for about a month,” Fernandez said. “Everybody here’s been vaccinated. But we still have to take temperatures of visitors.”
Legacy has 150 residents ranging from independent living apartments to assisted living and memory care units.
Fernandez, whose 9-year-old son volunteers at Legacy, said she and her staff “had to get real creative” during lockdown.
Legacy led socially-distanced activities in hallways, with each resident getting at least two visits from staff members in their apartments per day.
And staff helped residents set up Skype and Facetime calls so they could at least see and be seen by family members.
Mother’s Day 2020 was celebrated at Legacy with bouquets of roses, cinnamon rolls and mimosas delivered to rooms.
This Mother’s Day, Legacy will be back to its annual communal tea party celebration.
Life there is slowly returning to normalcy, with vaccinated staff no longer fearing for their own health.
According to Maricopa County Department of Public Health, 8,921 residents of long-term facilities were diagnosed with COVID-19; of them, 2,415 were hospitalized and 2,258 died.
With 9,861 total deaths in the county from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, 23 percent of the deaths were in retirement homes and other senior facilities.
Another 5,958 senior facilities staff members were diagnosed with the disease in Maricopa County, with 249 hospitalized and 17 deaths.
At Legacy, “We did really well,” Fernandez said. “I think that’s because we followed the precautions really well.”
Edna Mae and Mary Lou
The place where Edna Mae Troupa and Mary Lou Kipp live is also emerging from a dark time.
“The administration at Fellowship Square Historic Mesa took immediate precautions to keep their residents safe, including closing down the campus to visitors and limiting their once robust activities and events schedule,” said a recent press release.
Now, it “is fully open and resuming activities to allow its senior residents to revel in the quality of life they have come to expect from their community.”
Starting in March, the reopening happened gradually for the 400-plus Fellowship Square residents.
“It’s really important to us to resume our ‘normal’ schedule in a ‘new normal’ format – with strong precautions in place – to be able to help our seniors become a part of the community once again,” said Tracey Biggerstaff, marketing director for Fellowship Square Historic Mesa.
“We’re trying to counteract all the isolation and fear that has impacted residents over the past year.”
Fellowship Square has resumed community birthday parties, live entertainment on campus, outings and classes, as well as exercise classes, bible study and prayer gatherings and the ever-popular card games.
The 91-year-old Troupa praised her facility’s staff for helping her stay in touch with her four daughters, 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
“I’m so thankful and joyful to live here at Fellowship Square Historic Mesa during the COVID-19 nightmare,” she said.
“Without making puzzles and prayers and giving my thoughts to the Lord, I would have become lonely and depressed — as many of my friends did.”
Though she doesn’t really understand how it works, she said technology helped her to continue to “see” her family during the lockdowns.
“My family set me up with an Alexa show right before the pandemic came on, so I can see my family in Florida and Pennsylvania,” she said. “It saved me from becoming too lonesome.”
She raved about Alexa, the Amazon device: “It’s like a little television. You talk to the screen and ask if I can talk to one of my daughters. They will get connected and if she has hers connected, then I can see their face – it’s this little Alexa show.”
She said she is fortunate to have a daughter in Gilbert who was able to pop by with groceries, though Edna Mae mainly relied on Fellowship Square’s staff.
“My husband and I moved in 12 years ago. He passed away six years ago,” she said.
Mary Lou Kipp said Edna Mae is the reason she moved to Fellowship Square. And, similarly, she credits the staff with helping her through those endless days of isolation.
“We were really shut down. But they made it possible for us to keep on,” said Kipp, catching her breath after running to answer a call; she grabbed the phone just after an answering machine message about her being away roller skating started playing.
She recalled last Mother’s Day, when she visited her Mesa grandson’s home for a family gathering, as one of the bright spots in a horrific year.
“It was rough. I’m very social and we had to stay in,” she said. “Then I got sick and had COVID.”
She was one of the lucky seniors who avoided a trip to the hospital.
“Hey, I’m 94 years old — my doctor thinks it’s amazing I made it through,” she said with a chuckle.
Kipp said she was bedridden from late November through December, “but every day is another day and the Lord has blessed me,” she said. “I have a great family and have met a lot of nice people here.”
She was excited when communal meals resumed so she could see her old friends.
Other friends, she’ll never see again.
“I lost some people at my church,” Kipp said.
Kipp reflected on the chaos and confusion brought on by a pandemic for the ages.
“At first, I thought, ‘What is this all about?’ And when I came down with it myself, it wasn’t easy. But there again, life is how I make it and how you make it. I just got back from having lunch. I had a nice table and we had good discussions.”
