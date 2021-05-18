Arizona children 12 to 15 years old became eligible for vaccinations on Thursday, May 13, following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“With the recent approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for all individuals 12 and older, Mesa Fire and Medical will be hosting clinics later this month at two of our junior high schools,” Mesa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andi Fourlis announced at Tuesday’s board meeting.
COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled May 21 and June 11 at Carson Junior High and May 22 and June 12 at Fremont Junior High.
She said details on hours will be released shortly.
“We remain committed to providing our community access to COVID testing as well as vaccines,” Fourlis said.
Gov. Doug Ducey said state sites would start vaccinating those as young as 12.
“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and free - and they’re our best shot to end this pandemic and return to the things we’ve missed. We’re moving quickly to empower parents and guardians to get this protection for their children,” Ducey said.
Arizona has nearly 400,000 youths ages 12 to 15.
More than three million Arizona adults have been vaccinated.
On May 10, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for age 12-15. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for those 18 and older.
On Thursday, the first day vaccines were available for ages 12-15, state health director Cara Christ helped administer vaccines at two sites.
"At each site I saw how relieved parents are to protect their kids from COVID-19, and to continue moving life back to normal," Christ said. I'm one of those relieved parents. My 13-year-old son received his vaccine yesterday."
Many sites across Arizona now offer COVID-19 vaccines, including grocery store pharmacies and pharmacies. Doctors’ offices and other neighborhood healthcare providers can order vaccines directly from the CDC.
Albertsons and Safeway announced last week that customers can receive COVID-19 vaccines on a walk-in basis at its pharmacies, though customers can still make appointments at www.albertsons.com/COVID-19.
Customers receiving the vaccination from Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies will receive a 10 percent off coupon for their grocery purchase, up to $200, subject to certain exceptions.
A parent or guardian must accompany the child and sign a consent form in person and includes an attestation that the child is at least 12 years old. No identification is required for the child. Place of permanent residence isn’t a factor in whether someone can be vaccinated at a state site.
To register or for more information, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or call 844-542-8201.
Appointments are not required for state-run sites, but they can reduce the length of a visit because registration is taken care of in advance.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination, visit azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines.
