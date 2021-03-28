Fitness guru Chris Powell has a simple message to school kids: Let’s get moving!
Move One Mesa is a partnership of Mesa Public Schools, the City of Mesa, Mesa Chamber of Commerce and Mesa resident Powell’s Move One Million.
Starting tomorrow, March 29, MPS teachers will begin each day with two-and-a-half minutes of movement and one minute of mindfulness.
Powell and the district also hope parents, businesses and the general community will join the moving movement.
According to a presentation at the March 16 MPS Governing Board meeting by district Career and Technical Education Director Marlo Loria, “The Move One Million program will be foundational to moving Mesa forward, both physically and symbolically.”
“We are going to be moving forward as a community ... focusing on priorities that will make us a stronger and healthier community,” Loria said.
Added Superintendent Dr. Andi Fourlis: “We’ve learned a lot this last year. We’ve learned our physical health really is important. We knew it before but given this pandemic we learned it more … And mental health has impacted all of us. Our community has been incredibly divided with a lot of different feelings and opinions about what schooling should look like during a pandemic.
“I think Move One Mesa is the opportunity to bring unity,” Fourlis said.
Powell explained this is the first move in his let’s-change-the-planet vision: “Move One Million is the service project I started to help millions of people take the very first step in their journey to a better life … and also to bring us together in this crazy time.
“I couldn’t think of a better place to begin this movement that’s eventually going to change the world than right here in my city.”
Mayor John Giles supports the Move One Mesa concept: “Something like this critically important in our community ... to address our spiritual and emotional health in response to this horrible challenge we’ve all had.”
And, as part of a video presentation, Councilwoman Julie Spilsbury said Move One Mesa goes along with her idea of #mesakindness.
“I’m trying to create a culture of kindness in our community. This works perfectly with Move One Mesa,” she said.
Powell is an author who also hosted an ABC show “Extreme Weight Loss.”
His 13-movement program was displayed at the March 16 school board meeting, with those in attendance joining in the stretches.
Powell told the board he feels his program will help students who are struggling with mental-health as well as physical issues.
He noted he borrows his morning movements from a Japanese program that starts the day with calisthenics.
Powell’s program is also available via app at moveonemillion.org.
“I created the whole thing as a gift to the world. We’re a 100 percent free service,” Powell said.
He said the school program will be different each day, with Tik Tok and Youtube stars who “will keep it fresh and exciting.”
At the board meeting, Powell was pumped up at the podium.
“We’re going to do exactly what they did in Japan but take it to a whole 'nother level,” Powell said. “I can’t think of a better place to start it than right in my home city.”
The motivational/fitness coach Powell’s website is, of course, upwardly optimistic: “My mission is to eradicate obesity-related suffering from humanity so you and generations to come never feel this pain again.
“Here is one thing I know for certain: You have the power to transform.”
Powell will be at Stevenson Elementary School to launch the program Monday morning.
“I know without a shadow of a doubt,” said Powell. “Eighty-two schools, 64,000 kids: We’re going to change a lot of lives for the better.”
For more information visit, move1mesa.com or chrispowell.com.
