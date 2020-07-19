Mesa Public Schools Governing Board members and the community saw for the first time the district’s finalized plan for the 2020-21 school year as administration officials strongly indicated a return to classrooms may not occur Aug. 17.
“Mesa Public Schools does not have any plans to return on Aug. 17,” said Superintendent Dr. Andi Fourlis. “We do not know that Aug. 17 is a safe date to return for our students or our staff.”
Gov. Doug Ducey set Aug. 17 as the date all districts can reopen campuses, although at least one district, Scottsdale Unified, already has set Sept. 8 as the earliest date for returning to classrooms.
Meanwhile, Mesa will begin the new school year Aug. 4 with online learning for all its nearly 60,000 students and Fourlis and her aides outlined how that will work during the board meeting.
The district’s plan revamps remote instruction mode by providing a more structured learning environment for students.
The first week of school will be on an early-release schedule. Every Wednesday after that will be shortened by two hours.
“We’ve taken lots and lots of feedback and reviewed data and input from our families, our students, our leaders, our teachers,” said Tracy Yslas, district executive director of teaching and learning.
“Our design teams have worked tremendously hard over the past couple of months to design a plan for remote learning that’s going to be much more structured, more enhanced than what we saw,” Yslas added.
The district adopted the Florida Virtual Learning model for K-6 students this school year while the Mesa Distance Learning Program will be used for grades 7-12.
Elementary students will be assigned a home-room teacher and will learn different subjects at different times of the day. Lessons can be taught in a live setting through WebEx. But there will also be projects and assignments through Canvas.
Junior high and high school students will navigate through classes via different virtual classrooms, which is equivalent to if they were moving from class-to-class when physically in schools.
Classes will sometimes be live and other times be assignments through Canvas. Theresa Baca, the district’s executive director of special education, shared a similar model for resource students.
Wednesdays were dedicated to office hours and study sessions due to early release in one model shared with the board. Teachers will be required to provide grades, feedback and support at all grade levels every day.
“Teachers will be checking in with students,” Yslas said. “They’ll be providing live lessons two to three times a week as well as assigning modules for self-paced learning.”
David Sanders, the district’s chief technology officer, provided an update to the board on the status of the 45,000 devices Mesa plans to distribute to students for remote learning.
Sanders said the district has utilized the help from student-interns and has brought back former interns to help with the imaging process on all the devices.
On July 1, Sanders said the district would pause device refresh plans for two high schools in order to ensure there were enough devices for students.
Sanders said his team has been able to image and prepare over 4,000 devices in the last week.
He anticipates that the district will have close to all of the devices ready by the time remote learning begins on Aug. 4, but there will still likely be a one-device limitation for families who have more than one student initially.
Sanders said device distribution will begin July 23.
“Our goal today is to get devices to those who need or want to borrow a device,” Sanders said. “We have a tentative schedule where we will be starting July 23 and run through July 31. We will start with our high schools and junior highs and working our way to the elementary schools.”
The presentation was met by several questions and concerns from board members. President Elaine Miner asked how parents would be made aware of what their children’s schedule entails on a day-to-day basis.
Richardson posed a similar question, adding how parents who work will be able to help students log on.
Associate Superintendent Holly Williams said teachers would be expected to send out a weekly schedule to parents, so they know what to expect.
Yslas added parents will go through boot camps to learn how to help younger students and there will be flexibility.
“Teachers will provide a schedule, so parents know what to expect that week,” Williams said. “So, for instance, on Monday, there may be two periods of time students need to be logged on with their class and the parents know those are the times.”
“The first thing is how we access Canvas,” Yslas added. “We know we will have to provide some flexibility. If my classroom meeting is at 8 o’clock in the morning and that simply doesn’t work for a majority of my class, then I’m going to have to change that.”
Governing Board members Marcy Hutchinson and Kiana Maria Sears questioned how the district would handle a return to in-person learning when it is deemed safe.
Hutchinson, who was a teacher and parent in the district for several years, cited the “routine” kids and parents become accustomed to every new school year.
She worried breaking the routine of online classes to return to some sort of a modified in-person setting would cause disruptions, much like what transpired last spring.
Associate Superintendent Holly Williams said the transition process could be a two-week event, allowing for enough time for students and parents to adjust to a blended model of in-person and remote learning.
But the question on the mind of Sears and many parents and community members watching the remote meeting was when exactly will it be safe enough for students to return.
Sears has concern over the potential Aug. 17 start date proposed by Ducey. Sears said the date was causing “anxiety.”
“Aug. 17, I believe, is causing a lot of anxiety when it comes to our teachers specifically,” Sears said. “How do we start helping demystify that? That’s the only date that is out there but we are saying, ‘when it’s safe.’”
Fourlis stressed that the district won’t do anything to risk the health of students or staff.
But several community members asked for schools to open on Aug. 17 should Ducey and health officials deem it to be safe, saying parents should have the ability to choose what is best for their children.
Another question centered around what the protocol be if a student or teacher in a classroom setting became infected with the virus.
Williams said the district would continue to follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and have that person quarantined for 14 days and not return until three days after not having symptoms.
If a child or teacher is exposed to someone with the virus, they are allowed to remain in school with a mask as long as no symptoms are present.
“As far as making a decision to close classrooms as far as exposure goes, Maricopa County Department of Health is developing guidelines for that,” Williams said. “As we transition to in-person, they will have those in place.”
District officials and board members acknowledged not all questions they and community members had were able to be answered during Tuesday night’s meeting.
However, the district recently launched a new webpage with frequently asked questions parents, students and teachers can refer to.
Those questions and answers, along with the district’s plan for the 2020-21 school year, can be foundmpsaz.org.
