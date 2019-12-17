With growing concern across the state surrounding how school districts handle some extra pay for their employees, Mesa Public Schools Governing Board last week retroactively approved any employee compensation that might have skirted board approval in the last seven years.
The action came on the heels of former superintendent Ember Conley’s sudden resignation after it was discovered she gave bonuses to her top staff beyond what the board authorized.
And it came in the wake of the recent indictment of East Valley Institute of Technology Superintendent Chad Wilson for doing the same thing when he headed Apache Junction Unified School District.
“The school board moved forward to approve of any pay records that were presented to them in the last seven years that they might be unable to confirm if they were approved or not but that won’t be able to be verified,” explained Associate Superintendent Shaun Holmes.
Many of the payments, which date back to 2013, were small amounts made to a variety of employees within the district, such as teachers, substitute teachers and coaches.
Payments were as $50 though some were as high as around $50,000.
They were given for reasons ranging from professional development to results-based bonuses and extra duty stipends, among other reasons.
Holmes told the East Valley Tribune that because the district is so large and because of the current payment system in place, such stipends and bonuses can slide by board approval – but that it doesn’t mean they were nefarious in nature.
“We’re a large organization and I believe at some point – a point in time I am not able to identify where we had a system in place that we believed to be appropriate – that system changed,” said the associate superintendent.
“And I don’t think everybody caught the ramifications of the change,” he added.
Although the system is board-approved and executed by district administration, it does not require that the board approve individual salaries, rates or stipends.
In light of Wilson’s indictment, recent legal opinions inspired MPS to initiate an internal review of its compensation approval process, explained Holmes.
“What happened in Apache Junction caught the attention of districts across the state,” said Holmes.
In an effort to prevent a potential audit or legal review deeming their system inadequate, MPS moved to retroactively approve the additional compensation stipends, as well as initial appointments for the last seven years dating back to the 2013-14 school year.
Wilson was superintendent of Apache Junction’s school district from 2009 to 2017.
He was indicted in Pinal County this past August on charges of theft and misuse of public funds during his time at the district.
The superintendent is accused of improperly awarding more than $133,000 in pubic funds to different school administrators without school board approval.
The money was awarded as performance pay, professional development stipends and athletic attendance pay.
The $126,000 in “performance payments’’ went to 11 to 15 administrators, while another $3,880 was spent on “professional development instruction,’’ and $2,550 was spent on paying three administrators to attend athletic events on Friday nights.
Wilson himself received $480 in unauthorized payments, according to the Auditor General’s report.
A state audit claims payments not only were unauthorized, but were made at a time the cash-strapped district was cutting programs and ultimately instituting a four-day class week to cut costs.
Holmes said Mesa Public Schools will be mindful in stipends and bonuses going forward.
“We are going to take an ultra-conservative approach,” he said. “The [new] process implemented as of Nov. 12 is a very conservative approach to ensuring we have proper board approval of compensation.”
